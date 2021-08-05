Gilead says aware of counterfeit HIV medicines being distributed in U.S.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it has become aware that tampered and counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, are in circulation within U.S. drug distribution networks.

Distributors not authorized by Gilead to sell these medicines have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets, the company said.

Gilead said it is working closely with the FDA, pharmacies, and legal authorities to remove counterfeit and tampered medication from circulation and to prevent future distribution of these medications. (https://bit.ly/2TY6MfR) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)