The Gilded Age, series 2, episode 1, review: Downton's American sibling returns with confidence

The Gilded Age

Fittingly for a historical drama renowned for huge hats, The Gilded Age (Sky Atlantic) returned with a montage of its characters excitedly unwrapping new millinery. It was like a ye olde version of those “unboxing” videos that transfix youngsters on YouTube. The second series of Julian Fellowes’s opulent creation began on Easter morning 1883 as New York’s elite donned their finery for church. This time around, the theme of old guard vs new money was poised to be played out via duelling opera houses.



Shameless social climber Bertha Russell (the terrific Carrie Coon) was enraged when her bid for a box at the prestigious Academy of Music was rejected. She vowed to help make its upstart rival, the Metropolitan Opera House, a roaring success instead. It didn’t matter that she didn’t know her arias from her elbow. The episode was amusingly titled You Don’t Even Like Opera, but as Bertha said: “The opera is where society puts itself on display. The leaders take boxes where they meet each other and their children court each other. That is how the wheels of society turn.”



Spotters of Fellowes’s tin-eared dialogue will find plenty to amuse them here. Bertha’s robber baron husband George (Morgan Spector) was busy fighting his own battles, trying to quash the troublesome union at his Pittsburgh steel plant. The pesky workers wanted safety measures, regulated working hours, perhaps even healthcare and housing. The absolute gall of it. Pass the cigars.

The series kicks off with the opening of New York's Metropolitan Opera in 1883

Across 61st Street at the Van Rhijn residence, widowed snob Agnes and her spinster sister Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, both delicious) exchanged knowing looks over their needlepoint. Their niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson, daughter of a certain Meryl Streep) rebelled by secretly teaching watercolours at an Upper East Side girls’ school. Clutch your pearls in outrage for maximum effect.



Modern intrigue was provided by a closeted gay son and a black family from Brooklyn. Don’t say Lord Fellowes can’t do diversity. It was the usual round of tea-party politics and lavish luncheons, longing looks and whispered gossip. The Gilded Age is essentially Downton Abbey goes to America. The upstairs/downstairs plots are irresistibly soapy. Romance simmers. Feuds fester. Production values and costume design are eye-poppingly sumptuous. The high-calibre cast carry it all off.



It might lack Downton’s family warmth, but it’s glamorous, just-camp-enough comfort-viewing – now more confident and less clumsy than its uneven debut run. The HBO-made series airs on Sunday nights in the US and 24 hours later overseas. My tip: record and watch it the following Sunday, where period drama belongs. Sofa dress code: hats, of course.