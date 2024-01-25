Gilchrist out of Scotland's Six Nations opener with one-week ban

Wales ban: Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist (Paul ELLIS)

Grant Gilchrist is set to miss Scotland's Six Nations opener away to Wales on February 3 after receiving a one-week suspension while on club duty.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh lock was banned by an independent disciplinary hearing after he was sent off by referee Sara Cox for a second yellow card offence in Friday's 31-19 Challenge Cup win at Welsh side Scarlets.

Gilchrist has the right to appeal with an Edinburgh statement issued Thursday saying: "An independent judicial officer, Gareth Graham (England), who conducted the case on a papers only basis, found that Gilchrist had committed two similar offences in that he made two dangerous tackles that both warranted yellow cards.

"The judicial officer decided that an appropriate sanction entry point for the offending was one week, however, despite the player's acceptance of the charge and his full co-operation with the disciplinary process, mitigation could not be applied in this instance as any period of suspension has to be rounded up to a whole number of weeks.

"A suspension of one week was therefore imposed and as Gilchrist would have been considered for selection for Scotland's Guinness Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday 3 February, he is free to play on Monday 5 February."

jdg/iwd