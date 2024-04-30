Gilboa/WAJ wins 18-1; Oneonta remains undefeated

Apr. 29—The Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett baseball team rolled to an 18-1 win over Charlotte Valley in five innings on the road Monday.

Sean Wille struck out 10 while allowing one hit over five shutout innings to earn the win and went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the win.

Jacob Strauch went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI while Gavin Bohringer doubled in the win.

Darrion Matz doubled for the Wildcats while Ezra Ontl struck out two over three and two-thirds innings in the loss.

Charlotte Valley will host Edmeston/Morris Thursday.

Oneonta 11, Norwich 5

Oneonta improved to 11-0 on the season Monday with an 11-5 road win over Norwich.

Nolan Stark was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 in five innings while allowing just one run and two hits. Grayson Brockington added four punchouts in two innings of relief.

Stark, Carr and Bruce Mistler each had doubles at the plate with Carr driving in two runs and Maddox Imperato notching two hits and an RBI.

Oneonta will host Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday.

Edmeston/Morris 5, Schenevus 2

Edmeston/Morris took down Schenevus 5-2 on the road Monday.

Ethan Herring doubled for E/M while Braymon Clark went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the win.

Asa Dugan struck out 10 over seven innings to earn the win on the mound.

Mehki Regg doubled twice while Tim Green had two hits for the Dragons. Ryan Spranger struck out six over six innings in the loss.

E/M will visit Greene on Wednesday while Schenevus will visit South Kortright on Tuesday.

Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1

Cooperstown shut down Herkimer for a 6-1 home win on Monday.

Kalen Dempsey finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings while scattering one walk and five hits. He also had a double and an RBI at the plate.

Frank Panzarella went 3-for-4, Aaron Katz drove in two runs and Brenin Dempsey, Emerson Toulson and Adam Ubner had a hit apiece.

Cooperstown (5-4 overall, 3-1 CSC) will host Adirondack on Wednesday.

Deposit-Hancock 19, Sidney 2

Deposit-Hancock took down Sidney 19-2 on the road Monday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.

Thomas Reis was the winning pitcher for D-H while also going 3-for-4 at the plate with two triples.

Elijah Wright had a double for the Sabers. Sidney will host Oxford on Tuesday.

Unatego/Franklin 9, Edmeston/Morris 0 (Saturday)

Braeden Johnson's dominant pitching performance led Unatego/Franklin to a 9-0 non-league victory over Edmeston/Morris on Saturday.

Johnson struck out 20 batters in the shutout while allowing just two hits and no walks.

Xander Johnson led the offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and an RBI. Brandon Burns added a double.

Gavin McEnroe and Keegan Fraser combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for E/M.

Self-inflicted errors led to Cooperstown falling to Fort Plain 20-3 at home on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes allowed 13 walks, hit seven batters and committed three errors. Kalen Dempsey finished with a double and two runs scored.

Cooperstown drops to 4-4 on the season.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 18, Charlotte Valley 1

G/WAJ ... 310 86X X — 18 10 2

CV ... 010 00X X — 1 1 3

G/WAJ: Sean Wille (W) and Gavin Bohringer

CV: Ezra Ontl (L), John Gonsalves (4), Dohm Butler (5) and Ethan Barrett

HR: Sean Wille (G/WAJ)

3B: Jacob Strauch (G/WAJ)

2B: J. DeWitt (G/WAJ), Gavin Bohringer (G/WAJ), B. Strauch (G/WAJ), Darrion Matz (CV)

Oneonta 11, Norwich 5

OHS ...021 206 0 — 11 8 1

Nor ... 000 103 1 — 5 7 5

OHS: Nolan Stark (W), Grayson Brockington (6) and Jameson Brown

Nor: Burton (L), Whaley (6), Olds (7) and Francis

2B: Nolan Stark (OHS), Brady Carr (OHS), Bruce Mistler (OHS)

Edmeston/Morris 5, Schenevus 2

E/M ... 013 000 1 — 5 6 1

S ... 000 200 0 — 2 6 5

E/M: Asa Dugan (W) and Max Bolton

S: Ryan Spranger, Brayden Poliseno (7) and Tim Green

2B: Ethan Herring (E/M), Mehki Regg 2 (S)

Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1

Herk ... 000 001 0 — 1 5 0

Coop ... 130 002 X — 6 7 1

Herk: Pizor (L), Lyga (6) and Lola

Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W), Elijah McCaffrey (7) and Emerson Toulson

2B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)

Deposit-Hancock 19, Sidney 2

D-H ... 631 45X X — 19 13 4

Sid ... 010 01X X — 2 4 6

D-H: Thomas Reis (W), Matthews (4), Schloss (5) and Bass

Sid: Monroe (L), Wright (2), Rose (4), Finch (5) and Beckwith

3B: Reis 2 (D-H), Persbacker (D-H)

2B: Fortunato 2 (D-H), Bass (D-H), Begeal (D-H), Wright (Sid)

Unatego/Franklin 9, Edmeston/Morris 0 (Saturday)

U/F ... 101 010 6 — 9 7 1

E/M ... 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

U/F: Braeden Johnson (W) and Xander Johnson

E/M: Gavin McEnroe (L), Keegan Fraser (7) and J. Morlock, M. Bolton

3B: Xander Johnson (U/F)

2B: Xander Johnson 2 (U/F), Brandon Burns (U/F)

Fort Plain 20, Cooperstown 3 (Saturday)

FP ... 203 403 8 — 20 6 0

Coop ... 010 011 0 — 3 3 3

FP: Keanel (W), Herron (5), Grassel (7) and Rumrill

Coop: Murdock (L), Katz (4), Dempsey (5), Panzarella (7) and Torres

2B: Keane (FP)