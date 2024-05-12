Gilbert's Vance Nilsson breaks national high school record in 300M hurdles

🚨 U.S. National High School Record 🚨



At the AIA State Track & Field Championships in Mesa, Arizona, Gilbert senior Vance Nilsson ran 34.83 to set the national high school record in the 300-meter hurdles. He is the first U.S. prep athlete ever to run under 35 seconds in the… pic.twitter.com/FxxjFP7NXS — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) May 12, 2024

Gilbert senior Vance Nilsson stands alone in history.

Nilsson ran 34.83 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to set the national high school record in the event at the AIA State High School Track & Field Championships Saturday, It’s the first time ever in the United States that a high school athlete has gone under 35 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

“Relief, joy, happiness,” Nilsson said about the emotions he felt seeing the timing board at Mesa Community College, where the championships were held. “I was just happy I did it. Everybody that has helped me get here, they were all here watching me. So much of my family is here. You do it for yourself, that’s why I started. But you also do it for them.”

Gilbert High's Vance Nilsson breaks the national high school record in the 300M hurdles during Saturday's AIA state high school track and field championships at Mesa Community College. c).

The old record was 35.02, set in 2009 by California’s Reggie Wyatt. Nilsson passes names like Robert Griffin III and Kerron Clement on the all-time high school list.

Not only is it a special moment for Nilsson himself, but for the sport of track and field in Arizona.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s going to push kids so much,” Nilsson said. “I think it will go down one day. I don’t know if this one will stand as long as Reggie’s did because that’s like 15 years. I think that it’s lucky for me that record was literally 35-flat that pretty much if you break it, you’re the first person to ever go 34. I feel like it puts you in a whole sort of other league because nobody else has that number, at least not in high school.”

With the national record, the breathtaking spring continues for Nilsson. He almost broke the national record last when he ran 35.05 for the No. 2 time in high school history. Last month, Nilsson became the first Arizona athlete to run faster than 36 seconds when he broke Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Bobby Grant’s 2014 state record in April. It is the fourth time this season that Nilsson has run 35.67 or faster in the 300-meter hurdles.

Gilbert High's Vance Nilsson after breaking the national high school record in the 300M hurdles during Saturday's AIA state high school track and field championships at Mesa Community College.

Nilsson’s performance on Saturday will go down as one of the greatest performances from an Arizona prep track and field athlete and will be talked about in the track community for years to come.

Nilsson will soon make the switch to the 400-meter hurdles, which is the distance run at the Olympic level. He owns a lifetime best of 52.18 in the event and will try to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon in late June. The standard qualifying time is 49.75.

