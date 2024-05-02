Gilbert & Wilson level in high-quality semi-final

David Gilbert and Kyren Wilson are level at 4-4 after a high-quality opening to their World Championship semi-final.

A capacity crowd at the Crucible Theatre were treated to some excellent attacking snooker from both players in a brisk affair.

Wilson laid the platform with 73 in the first frame and also compiled 87, 67 and an 88 in the final frame, when he potted 11 reds and 11 blacks before breaking down in his pursuit of the first 147 maximum break of the main-draw tournament.

For his part, world number 31 Gilbert constructed a superb 104 and breaks of 91 and 74.

Gilbert's previous appearance in the last four at the Crucible came in 2019, while world number 12 Wilson reached the final in 2020.

Their best-of-33 encounter will resume at 10:00 BST on Friday.

Wales' Jak Jones gets under way against 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in Thursday's other semi-final session at 19:00 BST.