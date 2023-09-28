Will Gilbert stay unbeaten? Our Week 6 Ames-area Iowa high school football predictions

The Ames football team will try and keep its playoff hopes alive with a big homecoming victory over Ottumwa this Friday at the Ames High Football Stadium in Ames.

The Little Cyclones enter Friday's game at 1-4. They suffered a tough 52-13 loss at West Des Moines Valley last Friday.

Ames has faced No. 4 Waukee, No. 5 Ankeny Centennial, a solid Iowa City High team and a Valley team that is coming off a state runner-up showing in 2022 and still possesses loads of talent despite its 1-4 record. The Little Cyclones are hoping to take their experiences from those tough games against top competition and become a tougher team down the final stretch of the season.

"The reality is everything in 5A goes through the CIML and we've been through a gauntlet," said Ames coach Brian Sauser. "Now we have a four-game season where anything can happen, but we need to win every week."

Ames features talented playmakers in Cameron Cantonwine, Jamison Poe, Lane Kenny and Jeffery Roberts.

Cantonwine does a little bit of everything on offense. He has 328 yards and one touchdown passing, 325 yards and one touchdown rushing and six catches for 151 yards.

Poe has 308 yards and five touchdowns rushing and 13 catches for 163 yards and two scores. Roberts is a big-play weapon at receiver with 16 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns and Kenny has thrown for 485 yards and five scores.

Ottumwa comes into the game at 2-3 on the season. The Bulldogs have wins over Des Moines Lincoln (29-12) and Oskaloosa (30-28) and losses to Keokuk (23-8), Des Moines Roosevelt (29-20) and last Friday against Marshalltown (44-7).

"They run the old flexbone," Sauser said. "Anytime you have that it's a difficult week of preparation. They are a tough old-school football team."

Ottumwa quarterback Matthew Mitchell has 393 yards and four touchdowns passing and 108 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Cameron Manary (432 yards and five touchdowns) and Koby Chanthalavanh (316 yards and three scores) are the top Bulldog rushing threats and Javen Rominger has 14 catches for 283 yards and three scores.

"Their quarterback has done a nice job — he's a slick ball-handler," Sauser said. "(Rominger) has caught multiple touchdowns over the top and he's certainly capable of making a big play."

Sauser said Ames will need to do something it struggled with during its four losses to come out on top Friday night.

"We've got to win the first quarter," Sauser said. "We've had one game (a 34-14 win at Des Moines Roosevelt) where we started fast and played great football for the entire night. It's tough to come from behind."

Ames vs. Ottumwa prediction

Ames has shown flashes of being a quality team during its four losses.

The Little Cyclones also have a dominant victory under the belts with their triumph at Roosevelt two weeks ago. Ottumwa's flexbone will present some challenges, but the Bulldogs do not have near the manpower Valley, Waukee, Iowa City High or Centennial possessed.

With the playoffs still possible, Ames will start building momentum for its final stretch of the regular season with a decisive win on Friday. Ames 44, Ottumwa 20

Other Week 6 predictions for Ames-area teams

Carlisle (1-4, 0-1) at Class 4A No. 2 Gilbert (5-0, 1-0)

Gilbert continued its meteoric rise last Friday by crushing Des Moines Hoover, 49-0, at home to improve to 5-0 and win its 4A District 4 opener.

The victory also pushed the Tigers up to No. 2 in the Des Moines Register's 4A rankings. That places a big target on Gilbert's back this Friday when it hosts a Carlisle team that is just 1-4, but made the state semifinals a year ago.

Gilbert is led by Division 1 prospect Will Hawthorne, sophomore defensive lineman Tayshawn Gillen and quarterback Connor Rash.

Hawthorne has 484 yards rushing, 185 receiving, nine total touchdowns, 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Gillen has seven sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown and Rash has thrown for 360 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

Carlisle features a balanced rushing attack with four players compiling between 206 and 295 yards each. Caleb Nordhagen has 24 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown for the Wildcats on defense.

Carlisle will push Gilbert for four quarters. But the Tigers have won three games by 12 points or less already, so they will figure out a way to keep their perfect record intact Friday night. Gilbert 24, Carlisle 13

Class 4A No. 8 North Polk (4-1, 1-0) at Ballard (2-3, 0-1)

Ballard is coming off a heartbreaking 20-17 loss at Indianola in its 4A District 5 opener last Friday.

The Bombers will try and turn the tide against old Highway 69 rival North Polk this Friday at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley. But it will not be easy to take down a Comet team ranked in the 4A top 10 and coming off back-to-back routs of Humboldt (34-7) and Des Moines North (57-0).

North Polk is led by quarterback Isaac Zoske (872 yards and 12 touchdowns passing), running back B.J. Tate (497 yards and eight touchdowns) and a balanced receiving corps. An active Comet defense has already forced 14 turnovers on the season.

Ballard features running back Eli Rouse (805 yards and nine touchdowns), big-play receiver and defensive back Chance Lande (220 receiving yards, three interceptions and three total touchdowns) and a dynamic linebacker duo in Brody Sampson (35 tackles and 10 sacks) and Jackson Wacha (50.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks).

Ballard will give the Comets a great fight this Friday. But North Polk's balanced attack will be just a little too much for the Bombers to handle. North Polk 30, Ballard 27

Knoxville (2-3, 0-1) at Nevada (4-1, 1-0)

Nevada is coming off a 49-14 victory over Perry and the Cubs will continue to try and build momentum against Knoxville with games against two-time defending 3A state champion Harlan and No. 2 Creston on the horizon.

Nevada running back Cason Stevenson (839 yards and eight touchdowns) is going for his third 1,000-yard rushing season in a row. Receiver Jacob Khounsourath has 445 yards and seven touchdowns on 20 catches, quarterback Connor King has 772 yards and nine touchdown passes, Kyle Kingsbury and Isaac Williams both have two interceptions and linebackers Jackson Burlage and Anthony Eaton have combined for 84 tackles.

Knoxville quarterback Noah Keefer has 735 yards and 10 touchdowns passing with just one interception. He also leads the Panthers in rushing with 168 yards.

Receiver Koby Higginbotham has 17 catches for 270 yards and four touchdowns and Ruger Kendall three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense.

Nevada will not look past the Panthers on Friday. The Cubs cruise to their fifth victory. Nevada 54, Knoxville 16

Greene County (3-2, 1-1) at Roland-Story (3-2, 1-1)

Roland-Story is coming off a hard-fought 20-14 victory at Southeast Valley.

The win gave the Norse their first 2A District 8 victory. They will host a Greene County team that is licking its wounds after a 39-3 home loss to No. 7 Kuemper Catholic.

Hesston Johnson has 392 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and 39 tackles on defense for Roland-Story. Jonovan Wilkinson has 169 yards rushing and 154 receiving, Cody Long 39.5 tackles and one interception and fumble recovery apiece and Charlie Watts 37.5 stops.

Three Greene County players have run for between 220 and 290 yards and Ram receiver Jack Hanson has 28 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams have an opportunistic defense that has forced 16 turnovers.

Roland-Story will hang with Greene County for most of the night Friday. But Greene County's defense will force one too many mistakes by the Norsemen. Greene County 28, Roland-Story 21

Colo-NESCO (4-2) at English Valleys (2-3)

Colo-NESCO will step out of 8-Player District 9 play this week.

The Royals are coming off a 38-16 homecoming victory over Baxter. They travel to North English to take on an English Valleys team that suffered a 74-6 loss at No. 2 Winfield-Mt. Union last week.

Breckin Clatt has 767 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing and 293 and five through the air for Colo-NESCO. Trevor Beard has 67 tackles and four sacks, Lucas Frohwein 224 yards and three touchdowns receiving plus 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense and Ben Ryan has tallied eight sacks.

Myles Grove has six touchdown passes and 595 yards and eight scores on the ground for English Valleys.

Colo-NESCO will take care of business before returning to district play next week. Colo-NESCO 46, English Valleys 30

Collins-Maxwell (1-4, 0-4) at Baxter (3-2, 2-2)

Collins-Maxwell will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid against its top rival this week.

The Spartans are coming off a 38-6 loss at Glidden-Ralston. Josef Dvorak has rushed for 372 yards and five scores, added 300 and three receiving, and racked up 47 tackles and three interceptions and fumble recoveries apiece on defense for Collins-Maxwell.

Cooper Wierson enters the game with 601 yards and four touchdowns passing and five scores on the ground for the Spartans.

Perrin Sulzle has thrown for 1,375 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions for Baxter. Treyton Travis is his top target with 58 catches for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Collins-Maxwell will put up a better fight against the Bolts than it did against Glidden-Ralston. But it will not be enough in the end. Baxter 56, Collins-Maxwell 32

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Week 6 high school football picks: Ames vs Ottumwa, Gilbert vs. Carlisle