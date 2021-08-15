Gilbert No-Hits Padres in First MLB Start

Diamondbacks 27-year-old right-hander Tyler Gilbert made history in more ways than one in Saturday night's 7-0 victory over the Padres. He tossed MLB's eighth no-hitter of the season to set a new single-season no-no record. Gilbert was also just the fourth pitcher in history to complete a no-hitter in his first major league start. That's right, this was Gilbert's first start of his career. You just can't ask for a better way to start your pro career.

Gilbert scattered three walks, throwing 64-of-102 pitches for strikes while generating nine whiffs to strike out five batters. The Padres did manage to make some good contact, including a 112.2 mile per hour lineout by Manny Machado in the fourth inning that found the glove out David Peralta. Even the final out off the bat of Tommy Pham had an expected batting average of .750. But every no-hitter comes with a bit of luck and help from the eight other players on the field.

It's an incredible feat for the rookie and something the franchise needed in what has been a lost season. Gilbert's no-hitter was the third in Diamondbacks history, joining Randy Johnson(2004) and Edwin Jackson(2010). Arizona acquired Gilbert from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft last December. He had tossed just 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before getting the start on Saturday. With no minor league season in 2020, Gilbert supported himself by working for his father -- who watched in the stands -- as an electrician in the summer. One year later, he's pitching the game of his life.

Chris Sale strikes out eight in return for Boston

Sale made his long-awaited return on Saturday. He missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old left-hander was touching 96 miles per hour on the fastball and generated four whiffs on nine swings with the slider. Sale tossed 60-of-89 pitches for strikes and totaled an impressive 16 whiffs to finish with a 35 percent CSW rate (called strikes plus whiffs) in his first start back. He allowed just two runs over five innings, both on back-to-back homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third inning. It was an excellent return for the Red Sox ace. He'll get a nice matchup next time out with a start against the Rangers in Boston next weekend.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Matt Moore vs. Reds

6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 34% CSW

If not for Tyler Gilbert's no-hitter, Moore might be the featured story here. The 32-year-old left-hander no-hit the Reds over six innings before he was relieved by Hector Neris at 76 pitches. He might have gotten the job done if allowed to go further. Moore tossed 48 pitches for strikes and induced 15 whiffs to strike out eight on the day. It was perhaps the best start of his career. The last time Moore tossed at least six shutout innings came on March 31, 2019, for the Tigers in a start against the Blue Jays.

Kenta Maeda vs. Rays

6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 25% CSW

Maeda kept the Rays off the board with six scoreless innings to earn his sixth win of the season. He was efficient in this one, needing just 76 pitches to get through the six frames. The 33-year-old right-hander scattered three hits and one walk. The Rays really never got close to scoring while Maeda was on the mound, as he did not allow a baserunner to reach scoring position. He'll take a 4.41 ERA over 102 innings into his next start against the Yankees in New York.

Walker Buehler vs. Mets

7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 10 K, 30% CSW

Buehler's consistency this season has been second to none. With seven innings of one-run ball against the Mets on Saturday, he's gone at least six in 23 of his 24 starts. The one run came on a solo homer by Michael Conforto. Buehler tossed 70-of-110 pitches for strikes and generated 17 whiffs to strike out ten batters. The 27-year-old right-hander is making a strong Cy Young case with 12 wins, a 2.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 162 strikeouts over 154 2/3 innings. Buehler will take on the Mets again Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hitters with an EDGE

Aaron Judge vs. White Sox

3-for-4, 1 HR, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Judge had a big day at the plate on Saturday against the White Sox, driving in four of the seven runs the Yankees would score on the day. He brought the first run of the game across the plate with a sacrifice fly in the first. Judge added an RBI double in the third, then took Craig Kimbrel deep for a homer to lead off the eighth. The 29-year-old outfielder later gave the Yankees the lead in the tenth with a base hit. He's hitting .286/.370/.531 with 26 homers, 63 RBI, and a pair of steals over 384 at-bats.

Ozzie Albies vs. Nationals

3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Albies filled the stat sheet on Saturday with three hits against the Nationals, including a home run and a triple. He's been on quite a power tear as the home run was his fifth in the last six games. The 24-year-old star second baseman is hitting .260/.321/.500 with 22 homers, six triples, 80 RBI, and 14 stolen bases across 454 at-bats.

Kevin Newman vs. Brewers

4-for-4, 4 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI

The Pirates put up 14 runs on the Brewers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Newman contributed with four doubles and would come around to score each time. He collected two RBI of his own with a double in the fifth inning off of Justin Topa.

Priority Pickup

Huascar Ynoa, SP - Atlanta Braves (Available in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Ynoa is expected to be activated to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins in Miami. The 23-year-old right-hander is making his way back from a broken hand after punching the dugout bench following his last start on May 16. He was one of the biggest early-season waiver wire targets as he posted a 3.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings. The young hurler flashed some impressive skills across his first eight starts, including a 21.8 percent K-BB rate and 13.3 percent swinging-strike rate, and should be rostered in all formats.

Closing Time

Anthony Bender vs. Cubs

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (3rd save)

Dylan Floro pitched the eighth inning and was charged with a blown save after allowing two runs to put the Cubs ahead. Miami took the lead back in the ninth, and Bender was summoned to close it out. He struck out two of the three batters he faced on 13 pitches to record his third save of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander has been impressive, with a 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings.

Corey Knebel vs. Mets

1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (3rd save)

With Kenley Jansen unavailable after throwing two innings on Friday, Knebel entered the game in the tenth to record the final out. Knebel was recently activated from the injured list after suffering a lat strain in April.

Gregory Soto vs. Cleveland

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (15th save)

After Detroit took a two-run lead in the eighth inning, Soto was called on to close it out for his 15th save of the season. He needed just 12 pitches to strike out two of the three batters he faced. The 26-year-old southpaw is 15-of-16 in save chances with a 2.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings.

Albert Abreu vs. White Sox

2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (1st save)

Zack Britton started the bottom of the tenth after the Yankees took a three-run lead in the top of the frame. He allowed a run to score on two walks and a base hit. With one out and two runners on, Abreu entered for the final two outs to record his first save of the season.

Daniel Bard vs. Giants

1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (19th save)

Bard entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead against the Giants. He worked around one hit, striking out two batters to record his 19th save. The 36-year-old right-hander is 19-for-25 in save chances with a 4.05 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings.

Matchup of the Day

Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.40) vs. Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.35)

Sunday brings us a pivotal matchup between the Reds and Phillies as the teams close out a three-game series. The Phillies remain tied with the Braves atop the NL East in a division race that is sure to come down to the wire. Aaron Nola will take the mound for Philadelphia. On the other side, the Reds find themselves just 2 1/2 games back of the Padres for the second Wild Card spot. Sonny Gray will start for Cincinnati. Both pitchers have had underwhelming seasons, Gray with a 4.40 ERA and Nola with a 4.35. Though their 3.74 and 3.44 FIP, respectively, suggests they've been quite unlucky on the year.

American League Quick Hits: Byron Buxton could begin a rehab assignment next week... Anthony Rizzo could resume baseball activities on Monday... Kyle Tucker was placed on the injured list "due to health and safety protocols"... Luis Severino was scratched from his rehab start after "not feeling right" and will visit with a doctor on Monday... Gary Sanchez is working out and taking batting practice on Saturday at Double-A... The Astros activated Yuli Gurriel from the 10-day injured list... Seattle's Kyle Lewis is "lagging behind" in his running program... Ryan Mountcastle may not require a minor league rehab assignment... Nate Pearson threw a scoreless inning on Saturday in Triple-A... Christian Vazquez was activated from the bereavement list... Michael Pineda was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain... The Yankees signed Sal Romano to a minor league contract... The Twins recalled Ralph Garza from Triple-A... The A's recalled Vimael Machin from Triple-A...

National League Quick Hits: Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be activated on Sunday or Monday... Trevor Stroy (forearm) returned to the Rockies lineup on Saturday... Yu Darvish (back) may not be able to make his next scheduled start... The Dodgers placed Julio Urias on the 10-day injured list with a left calf contusion... Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to resume playing catch on Monday... Francisco Lindor may not undergo a rehab assignment... The Cardinals are hopeful Dylan Carlson can return to the lineup on Tuesday... Paul DeJong was scratched from the Cardinals lineup on Saturday with lower back tightness... The Giants activated Evan Longoria from the 60-day injured list and optioned Thairo Estrada to Triple-A... Sammy Long was recalled from Triple-A... Jay Jackson was placed on the injured list... The Cubs placed Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain... The Dodgers recalled Zack McKinstry from Triple-A... The Mets optioned Albert Almora to Triple-A and recalled Jake Reed... Drew Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation... The Marlins recalled Jorge Guzman from Triple-A... Zack Pop was placed on the 10-day injured list...