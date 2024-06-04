Gilbert named MVP as a host of Twin Harbors talent on All-Pacific League Softball Team

Jun. 3—CORRECTION — Due to a source error, a previous version of this article contained incorrect statistics for the Ocosta Wildcats.

Led by Ocosta pitcher Jessie Gilbert, a total of 12 Twin Harbors prep softball stars were named to the 2B Pacific All-League First Team for the 2024 season.

One of the state's hardest-throwing pitchers, Gilbert won her second-consecutive league Most Valuable Player award.

The Wildcats junior right-hander and Loyola Marymount commit sported a 1.05 ERA and struck out 231 batters in 99 2-3 innings pitched to lead the Wildcats to a state-tournament berth for the second consecutive season.

Also one of the most dangerous hitters in the Pac league, Gilbert led Ocosta with a .636 batting average, seven home runs, 13 doubles, 41 RBI and drew 41 walks — many intentional as opponents were forced to take the bat out of her hands.

Gilbert was joined on the First Team by Wildcats teammates in senior infielder Brynn Rasmus (.342, 21 R, 14 RBI, .904 OBP), freshman infielder/pitcher Joanah Rosander (.460, 4 HR, 8 2B, 25 R, 29 RBI) and junior catcher Noel Cuzdey (.382, 32 R, 22 RBI, 14 SB).

Third-place state finisher Pe Ell-Willapa Valley was also well represented with four First Team honorees.

Senior pitcher Lauren Emery (0.23 ERA, 120.1 IP, 105 H, 186K, 26BB), sophomore outfielder Lauren Matlock (.648, 6 HR, 14 2B, 13 3B, 68 H, 50 R, .675 OBP), sophomore utility player Jillian Hodel (.489, 41 R, 46 H, .571 OBP) and freshman outfielder Karli Phelps (.500, 2 HR, 13 2B, 43B, 46 H, 36 R, .558 OBP) were named to the league's top squad.

PWV head coach Eric Hopfer earned the league's coveted Coach of the Year award after guiding the young Titans to a second-place finish in a league stacked with talent.

Four Raymond-South Bend Ravens were also named to the first team as senior shortstop Kyndal Koski (.484, 14 RBI, 24 SB, .937 fielding percentage), sophomore third baseman Kassie Koski (.550, 18 RBI, .945 FP), sophomore center fielder Emma Glazier (.585, 31 RBI, 13 SB, .974 FP) and sophomore catcher Ava Pine (.464, 31 RBI, .968 FP) made First Team.

The North Beach Hyaks won the league's Sportsmanship Award.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

2B Pacific All-League Softball Team

MVP: Jessie Gilbert, Ocosta

Coach of the Year: Eric Hopfer, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Sportsmanship: North Beach

~~~

First Team

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley: Lauren Emery, Lauren Matlock, Jillian Hodel, Karli Phelps.

Forks: Chloe Gaydeski, Elizabeth Soto, Keira Johnson, Bailey Johnson, Kaidence Rigby.

Raymond-South Bend: Emma Glazier, Kassie Koski, Ava Pine, Kyndal Koski.

Ocosta: Joanah Rosander, Brynn Rasmus, Noel Cuzdey.

~~~

Second Team

Forks: Fynlie Peters.

Ilwaco: Megan Dillie, Mikaila Warfield.

RSB: Ashlee Payne, Berklee Morley.

Ocosta: Jolissa Schlegel, Zaida Morales.

PWV: Kylee Lyons, Rilyn Channell, CJ Sipp, Sophia Milanowski.

~~~

Honorable Mention

Ocostsa: Samantha Schlegel.

Chief Leschi: Ella Yates, Bryolee Rutledge.

Forks: Karee Neel, Kendsie Thompson.

North Beach: Peyton Beck, Maylyn Turner.

Ilwaco: Kaylee Anderson, Kaitlyn Banuet.

PWV: Eliza Barnum, Tylar Keeton.

RSB: Macey Enlow, Summer Stigall.