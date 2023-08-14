How Gilbert linebacker Will Hawthorne is driven by living in a family rich with athletic talent

The energy in the Gilbert weight room was infectious Wednesday morning.

With music blaring loudly over the speakers, the members of the Gilbert football team were full of enthusiasm as they hit the weights following three hours of practice.

Gilbert has only won one game over the past two seasons and the Tigers are moving up from Class 3A to 4A entering the 2023 campaign. But there is nothing but positive energy surrounding the program.

A big reason for that is the presence of junior linebacker Will Hawthorne.

“When you talk about Will Hawthorne the first thing has got to be about his leadership,” said Gilbert football coach Graham Lundt. “Will is a very unique individual. He has a personality people gravitate to.”

Gilbert linebacker Will Hawthorne enters his junior season as one of the top high school football players in Iowa and a Division I prospect.

Hawthorne has already established himself as one of the top linebackers in the entire state despite only having one full varsity season at linebacker. He is being looked at by college programs at the Division I level, and for good reason.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Hawthorne made 56 tackles and one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery after switching over to linebacker from the defensive line in 2022. He also ran for 439 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 16 passes for 200 yards and two scores on offense.

“When you talk about the top linebackers in the state, he is on that list,” Lundt said. “Offensively, I think Will could play tight end in college. He is a Division I football player.”

Hawthorne grew up playing linebacker. After a year of tackle football in third grade Hawthorne had to switch to flag football, but he could not resist the physical contact.

“I’ve been around him since we were in third grade,” said Gilbert quarterback Connor Rash. “He’s always been on my football teams. We played Gilbert Eagles in third grade and after that year it got shut down, Will and I were probably the hardest hitters in flag football.”

Football and athletic talent have always been in Hawthorne's blood. His dad Greg, a member of the Gilbert football coaching staff, played tight end at UNI.

“Growing up I’ve always wanted to be like my dad,” Hawthorne said. “He brought me into football and all sports. Even since the age of 2 he was always involved with me. He’s always brought up that competition in me. He’s my hero.”

His two older siblings are also Division 1 athletes. Hawthorne's older brother Drew is a member of the University of Cincinnati men's swimming team and his sister Ava is a sophomore on the Drake women's basketball team.

"Drew and I never went easy on our younger brother," Ava Hawthorne said. "Will had to learn how to hold his own."

Hawthorne admits he has a lot to live up to, but it helps that his dad is always there to give him advice

Hawthorne has grown a lot since moving back to linebacker his sophomore year. He made 14 tackles on the defensive line as a freshman and then exploded last season.

“Will is really smart,” Rash said. “He can read an offense and knows his responsibilities and the responsibilities of the guys around him as well.”

His presence at inside backer has provided a huge boost to the Gilbert defense.

“It’s definitely reassuring,” said defensive lineman Charlie Niegsch. “He knows what he’s doing and you can always count on him. If the running back gets by you or the quarterback gets by you, you know he’s going to take care of it.”

Hawthorne said he enjoys every minute he is out on the field and that it is a blessing to play linebacker for the Tigers.

“It’s such a fun position,” Hawthorne said. “You’re a hybrid position – you get to play the pass, play the run, move this way and move that way and play run blocks and blitz. You just get to fly around, make hits and celebrate."

He is looking forward to taking his game to the next level this fall.

“I’ll definitely be making a lot more down-hill plays and quick reads than I did last year,” Hawthorne said. “I have all that time under my belt to fly around and make plays.”

His main goal for the season is to help turn things around for his team.

Even though he is just a junior, Hawthorne has been named a team captain for the second year in a row. His leadership will play a crucial role in how much Gilbert can improve.

"Our last (two) years haven’t been great,” Hawthorne said. “That gives us the motivation and the drive.”

He is happy with the attitude and dedication his teammates have displayed thus far.

“Every player on our team is part of a big group,” Hawthorne said. “It’s not as secluded as it was in the past. Everyone is thinking about football. This whole season is football, football, football.”

As a team captain Will Hawthorne plans to lead the Gilbert football program to a big turnaround in 2023.

If Gilbert can turn the corner that will be a big feather in Hawthorne's cap as he continues his pursuit of a Division I scholarship.

According to his sister, Hawthorne is well on his way toward adding to his family's Division 1 legacy.

"He knows what it takes to play at the Division I level," Ava Hawthorne said. "I am already a proud sister, and I am excited to see where his sport takes him. There are big things ahead for him."

Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at jrandleman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeRandleman

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Gilbert's Will Hawthorne has become one of the top linebackers in Iowa