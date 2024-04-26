Gilbert leads as Milkins struggles and throws cue

Robert Milkins has lost in the last 16 on four occasions and never reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship [Getty Images]

David Gilbert needs only one more frame to move into the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship as opponent Robert Milkins struggled, throwing his cue to the ground at one point.

Milkins, the 16th seed, missed a red when 7-4 down and showed his frustrations by chucking his cue down as Gilbert managed to build a large lead before the final session.

Gilbert defeated 2023 champion Luca Brecel in the first round on the opening day and holds a commanding 12-4 advantage, with that match resuming at 19:00 BST.

Former world champion John Parrott, speaking on BBC Two said: "Milkins is so frustrated with his own level of performance but to throw your cue, it's very unusual to see that.

"You can do damage to it, knock the tip off. He's not happy at all.

"Vesuvius has been bubbling under for a day and a bit - and unfortunately she just blasted off."

Gilbert continues fine form

Gilbert is 31st in the world and battled through two rounds of qualifying to get to the Crucible, making an instant impact by beating Brecel 10-9 after a deciding frame.

After also winning 10-9, against China's Pang Junxu, Milkins described himself as "a dodgy horse" that is incapable of leading.

After that win on Tuesday, he said: "I've had such a bad season and that win turned a bad season into a fairly bad one. I was fighting my demons and played so bad, it was like watching two amateurs knocking around in the club."

Those "demons" were present again on Friday as Milkins cut an agitated, frustrated figure in his chair and appeared to be suffering with a neck issue as Gilbert managed to maintain his composure.

Gilbert held a 6-3 lead after the first session, although Milkins won the opening frame of the day. But Gilbert then raced clear with six in a row, including breaks of 67, 84, 136 and 123.