Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady targeted for UFC Fight Night main event on Sept. 7

Two of the best grapplers in the welterweight division will clash in a main event when Gilbert Burns takes on Sean Brady.

Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) have verbally agreed to a five-round matchup at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 7. A location for the event has not been finalized.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup verified with MMA Junkie that both sides have agreed to the fight, though bout agreements have yet to be issued. The people requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

X user @MagicM_MMABets was first to report the pairing between Burns and Brady, 31.

Burns, No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie welterweight rankings, will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid against Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena and get his first win since beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April 2023.

He will have to fend off the surging No. 10-ranked Brady, who has lost just once in his career against Muhammad and is coming off a dominant submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 52 in December.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night on Sept. 7 now includes:

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie