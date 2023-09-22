Gilbert Burns: UFC champ Leon Edwards ‘very good,’ will beat Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Gilbert Burns doesn’t see Leon Edwards losing his UFC welterweight title anytime soon.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) is expected to defend his belt against Colby Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) next, but a date and venue are yet to be announced. Edwards’ manager recently confirmed that it will take place before the end of the year.

Burns (22-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) is confident that Edwards will get the best of Covington and also sees him beating top contender Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who defeated Burns at UFC 288 in May.

“I think Leon Edwards will win any day of the week,” Burns told Middle Easy. “I think he has way better striking, very sharp striking. Super, super good striking with managing the distance, controlling wrestling defense.

“His wrestling defense got so much better, and his grappling is super underrated. I think Leon Edwards is very, very good. Because he doesn’t fight so often, people kind of underrate him a little bit, but I think he’s very good. He’ll beat Colby, and he will beat Belal Muhammad.”

Burns admits that Muhammad should have been next in line for Edwards. Muhammad is on a 10-fight unbeaten run, with his lone asterisk coming in a no contest against Edwards in March 2021. Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye just seconds into Round 2, rendering him unable to continue.

“I don’t think Colby deserves (the title shot),” Burns said. “Belal’s the next one there with him. I still think UFC’s going to make Colby against Leon, even though he doesn’t deserve, but they’re still going to do it.”

