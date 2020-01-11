Gilbert Arenas sets Kendrick Perkins straight on bad Kevin Durant take

Gilbert Arenas wouldn't be able to guard in-his-prime Kevin Durant on the court, but off the court, the former Warriors second-round draft pick is defending the Nets forward.

One day after Durant and former Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins got into an epic Twitter war of words, Arenas responded to the situation on his Instagram page.

Gilbert Arenas has got something to say about this whole Kendrick Perkins-Kevin Durant Twitter squabble. I agree with him. pic.twitter.com/wNMFmma7LZ — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 10, 2020

The thesis of Arenas' statement was that Durant had no other choice but to leave the Thunder for the Warriors in the summer of 2016.

Here's the meat of what Arenas said:

"Now 2016 okc takes. 3-1 to GS and loses. cavs won the championship that season.KD is a free agent....here's where short minded thinkers fail to realize @easymoneysniper had no choice..OKC was moving backwards in progress..NOW here's why KD had no choice..you guys sit on tv with pushing rings and legacy down fans throats so KD is a free agent at 27 years old with a sheet that looks like this. 7 time all star. 7 time all Nba...4 time scoring champ..1 time mvp..2 time allstar mvp. 2 time gold medalists. there's not 5 NBA players in history that can say they were FIRST BALLET HALL OF FAMERS by 27...the only thing needed as an individual player was (ring and finals mvp) now let's take a look at opinions..only two teams that can give him those two boxes were GS and cavs who were the champs..being the champs cavs wasn't making a move..actually like me say this better..CAVS being cheap a---s wasn't gonna sign KD (Dan Gilbert bought that team in 2005) the biggest outside free agent they have signed was @thereallhughes in 2005...that was 15 years ago...contracts has double since then and that's still the biggest outside free agent signings. so the only team that's left was GS....as someone checking boxes off his nba career that was the smartest move he could have made."

During their back-and-forth Thursday night, Perkins said Durant took the "coward way out" by joining the Warriors, who were coming off a 73-9 season and an NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perkins doubled down Friday when he stood by his comments on ESPN's "The Jump" and claimed that Durant was the one who made the conversation about himself.

So Kendrick Perkins opened #TheJump today with an apology - but not to Kevin Durant. Also: Chauncey Billups weighs in on the beef that nearly broke Twitter last night. pic.twitter.com/QEZtB0BmCl — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 10, 2020

We already know Perk is completely wrong here, but Arenas and Matt Barnes calling him out validates our position.

Gilbert Arenas sets Kendrick Perkins straight on bad Kevin Durant take originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area