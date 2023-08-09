Gilbert Arenas says it's 'embarrassing' Trae Young not on Team USA, but there are reasons

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are the guys getting point guard run on Team USA this summer (and looked good in their one game so far against Puerto Rico).

Trae Young is not on that team and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas — sitting next to Young during a recent episode of his podcast Gil’s Arena — called it embarrassing Young was out.

"You see that list they got, sorry-ass group. I'm sorry. I'm happy for the people who make it, it's cool for some of the guys who got there, some of them probably don't even start on their teams, I don't know, I don't want to look at it. Because it's embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who do want to participate, and you just automatically say 'Yeah he's not gonna fit our style.' How the f*** you know if he's gonna fit the style, you didn't give the man a chance?"

Arenas went on to say that it's partially that Nike exerts a lot of control over the makeup USA Basketball rosters and Young is an Adidas player.

On a pure talent basis, it's hard to argue that Young should not be on the team and Austin Reaves should be. Also, Arenas' argument that Nike exerts too much influence over USA Basketball is not a new one and not without some merit.

However, Arenas' blowing off the fit idea is the error of his ways — it absolutely matters. Young is not exactly beloved by many other NBA players — remember other players voted him 12th among East guards for the All-Star Game (fans voted Young fifth).

Also, Young is a poor and often disinterested defender, which is a poor fit for a young and scrappy Team USA. Brunson is not an elite defender, but the effort is there. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted on the Hoop Collective Podcast that Young has been involved with USA Basketball and didn't leave the best impressions.

“I also heard at one point a question was presented to Trae Young something along the lines of ‘Are you ever going to go over a bleeping screen?’”

Fit matters. Maybe Arenas should give this Team USA roster a chance rather than just try to look good in front of the guy next to him.

