Gilbert Arenas Mocks Ruby Gobert for Missing Playoff Game for Birth of Son: ‘It’s a Baby, Bro’

Gobert, the NBA's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Julia Bonilla on May 6

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas mocked Minnesota Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert for missing a playoff game to be with his girlfriend as they welcomed their first child together.

Gobert, 31, and Julia Bonilla's son was born on the morning of May 6, just hours before the basketball player was set to compete in Game 2 of their second-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert was listed as questionable on Minnesota's injury report and did not play.

Before the game tipped off, Arenas, 42, criticized Gobert, who was named Defensive Player of the Year on May 7, for his absence.

“It’s a baby, bro. It’s gonna be there when you get back, we hope,” Arenas said on his YouTube series, Gil's Arena, before the game. “I’m just saying, the baby, whatever you think you about to do, he's going to be asleep," he added.

Arenas went on to say, “I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA healthcare insurance, it’s because of you playing."



Ultimately, the Timberwolves didn't end up needing Gobert for their 106-80 blowout win over Denver at the Nuggets' home arena and secured a 2-0 lead in the series over the NBA's reigning champions.

Arenas wasn't the only basketball player to mock Gobert for missing the playoff game on Monday. Current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, to share his opinion.

Green, 34, said he was "a little skeptical" of how the game would go when he heard Gobert wouldn't play. He added, "I'm a father of four, I love my kids and I love my wife, but she's going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game."

"So when I heard Rudy wasn't going to play, I was like, 'Wow,' " Green continued. "To me, it almost felt as if you were almost cashing it in, like, 'We won Game 1,' because my first immediate question was if they lost Game 1, would the approach be the same?"



The longtime Warrior then congratulated Gobert on his first child. "But number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world, it's a special thing," Green said on the podcast. "And that's something like I said, as a father of four, that I don't take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted."

Gobert's selection as Defensive Player of the Year is his fourth, tying Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.

The Timberwolves will enter Game 3 in Minnesota with a two-game advantage over the Nuggets when the series continues on Friday, May 10.



