Gilbert Arenas believes Sixers should go get Jimmy Butler back from Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers will be involved with almost every big name in the upcoming offseason frenzy, but the biggest names that have been attached to the Sixers are Paul George and Jimmy Butler.

The Sixers can go get George in free agency, but if they want to bring Butler back to Philadelphia, it would have to be via trade. The Sixers had Butler in the 2018-19 season before he left to join the Miami Heat in the offseason. Since then, he has led the Heat to three Eastern Conference finals appearances and they have made the finals twice.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas says the Sixers should go bring Butler back from the Heat:

I mean, how many top free agents actually went to Philly? They need one man, that’s Jimmy Butler…He didn’t want to leave. Him and Embiid–It was a coach that didn’t want him. Jimmy Butler back here, keep big fella under control. He’s going to demand from big fella.

“How many top free agents actually went to Philly? They need one man…and that’s Jimmy Butler…Because he didn’t want to leave…It was the coach that didn’t want him.” Gil says Jimmy Butler should return to the 76ers pic.twitter.com/mf1m38ouAl — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) May 29, 2024

The Sixers would likely need a third team to get involved in a potential Butler deal. The Heat will not just move him for draft picks as they are chasing a championship of their own. Therefore, the Sixers and the Heat would have to get creative so everybody gets what they are looking for.

