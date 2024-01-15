Gilber Edmond transfers back to South Carolina football from Florida State | Reports

Florida State defensive lineman Gilber Edmond, who played his first three seasons with South Carolina football, is transferring back to South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Edmond appeared in all 14 games for the Seminoles and finished the 2023 season with 23 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound edge rusher was a key contributor for South Carolina in 2022, tallying 39 total tackles and two sacks.

Edmond was the No. 1412-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He was also the No. 71 weakside defensive end and No. 186 player in the state of Florida.

Edmond will be welcomed in Columbia, as the Gamecocks have lost 22 players in the transfer portal so far this offseason, eight of which were defensive players.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Gilber Edmond transfers back to South Carolina football from FSU