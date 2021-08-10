Gilat Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2021

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
·15 min read

Revenue is up 49% year-over-year and 27% sequentially with a return to Non-GAAP profitability

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $56.9 million, a 49% increase from $38.3 million in Q2 2020 and up 27% from $44.7 million in the previous quarter.

  • GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million, an improvement compared with an operating loss of $3.5 million in Q2 2020 and an operating loss of $3.7 million in Q1 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating income of $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2020 and an operating loss of $3.8 million in the previous quarter.

  • GAAP net loss of $0.1 million, or zero per share, compared with a net loss of $4.2 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share in Q2 2020 and a net loss of $5.1 million, or a loss of $0.09 per share in the previous quarter.

  • Non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million, which is $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million, or a loss of $0.06 per share in Q2 2020, and compared with a net loss of $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.09 per share, in the previous quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in Q2 2020; and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the previous quarter.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “I am very pleased with the improvement in our second quarter results which showed very strong revenue growth and a return to Non-GAAP profitability.

"We are experiencing strong business momentum in nearly all our end markets and have secured several significant awards. In our Mobility segment we solidified our leadership position in maritime with a multi-million-dollar award from SES, and our leading position in NGSO with orders for more than $15 million from a leading satellite operator for support of a Low Earth Orbit Constellation. Very importantly, we are most pleased with the rapid growth in our Defense segment in which we secured deals for over $10 million in Asia, Latin America and the US.

"Further to the many opportunities we see ahead of us, we continue investing heavily in our R&D efforts in order to capture these opportunities and accelerate our future growth. Given the improving momentum and strong backlog, we expect to continue with our high revenue and profitability growth through the second half of 2021. We expect this growth to increase even further in 2022, as the inflight connectivity sector recovers, in addition to continued growth expected from the Maritime, Cellular Backhaul, NGSO and Defense market segments, as well as our operations in Peru.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Tier-1 US Terminal Provider Awards Gilat over $5M for Solid State Amplifiers Powering Militaries Worldwide

  • Gilat’s Global Mobility Platform Selected by SES in Multi-Million Dollar Order

  • Gilat Receives Multi-Million Dollar Award from US Army to Supply High Performance BUCs for Tactical Communications

  • Gilat Signed a Strategic Agreement Estimated at Over $5 Million with Pacific Dataport for Delivery of Ubiquitous Broadband Coverage in Alaska

  • Gilat Received $2 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

  • Gilat Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Satellite Communication Equipment for Defense Forces in Asia

  • Gilat Awarded $9 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

  • Gilat Awarded Multiple Projects for Armed Forces in Latin America

  • Gilat Awarded Contract to Supply Satellite Communication Equipment for Military Usage

  • Gilat Awarded $13M Contract by Pronatel for Delivery of Internet Services to Hundreds of Sites in Peru

  • Gilat Extends Multi-Million Dollar IoT Project in Latin America

  • Gilat Awarded Over $4 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

  • Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS) Selects Gilat to Equip Strategic Teleport in Arica, Chile

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business achievements and participate in a questions and answers session:

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Start:

9:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM IT

Dial-in:

US: 1-866-744-5399

International: +972-3-918-0610


A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq2-2021

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), net and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, Cellular Backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words estimate, project, intend, expect, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilats products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilats products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Companys proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilats international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilats business, reference is made to Gilats reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
gilat@gkir.com
+1 646 688 3559


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months ended

Three months ended

June, 30

June, 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues

$

101,636

$

85,988

$

56,923

$

38,315

Cost of revenues

72,564

67,514

40,208

28,727

Gross profit

29,072

18,474

16,715

9,588

Research and development expenses

16,034

13,773

7,923

6,139

Less - grants

374

472

190

200

Research and development expenses, net

15,660

13,301

7,733

5,939

Selling and marketing expenses

10,468

8,650

5,464

3,584

General and administrative expenses

6,938

7,518

3,855

2,973

Restructuring costs

-

273

-

-

Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net

-

2,951

-

546

Total operating expenses

33,066

32,693

17,052

13,042

Operating loss

(3,994

)

(14,219

)

(337

)

(3,454

)

Financial income (expenses), net

(757

)

(1,429

)

435

(457

)

Income (loss) before taxes on income

(4,751

)

(15,648

)

98

(3,911

)

Taxes on income

474

332

227

314

Net loss

$

(5,225

)

$

(15,980

)

$

(129

)

$

(4,225

)

Basic and Diluted loss per share

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing earnings (loss) per share

Basic and Diluted

56,269,941

55,499,300

56,508,539

55,505,342


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

Unaudited

Unaudited

Gross profit

$

16,715

64

$

16,779

$

9,588

54

$

9,642

Operating expenses (income)

17,052

(456

)

16,596

13,042

(831

)

12,211

Operating income (loss)

(337

)

520

183

(3,454

)

885

(2,569

)

Income (loss) before taxes on income

98

520

618

(3,911

)

885

(3,026

)

Net income (loss)

(129

)

520

391

(4,225

)

885

(3,340

)

Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.00

)

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

(0.08

)

$

0.02

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing earnings per share

Basic

56,508,539

56,508,539

55,505,342

55,505,342

Diluted

56,508,539

57,328,088

55,505,342

55,505,342

(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions and merger and acquisition and related litigation, net.

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP net loss

$

(129

)

$

(4,225

)

Gross profit

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

59

49

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions

5

5

64

54

Operating expenses

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

406

235

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions

50

50

Merger and acquisition and related litigation, net

-

546

456

831

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

391

$

(3,340

)


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

Unaudited

Unaudited

Gross profit

$

29,072

130

$

29,202

$

18,474

116

$

18,590

Operating expenses (income)

33,066

(287

)

32,779

32,693

(3,937

)

28,756

Operating income (loss)

(3,994

)

417

(3,577

)

(14,219

)

4,053

(10,166

)

Income (loss) before taxes on income

(4,751

)

417

(4,334

)

(15,648

)

4,053

(11,595

)

Net income (loss)

(5,225

)

417

(4,808

)

(15,980

)

4,053

(11,927

)

Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.09

)

$

0.01

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.29

)

$

0.08

$

(0.21

)

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing earnings per share

Basic and Diluted

56,269,941

56,269,941

55,499,300

55,499,300

(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition and related litigation, net, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring costs.

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP net loss

$

(5,225

)

$

(15,980

)

Gross profit

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

120

106

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions

10

10

130

116

Operating expenses

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

186

601

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions

101

101

Trade secrets and other litigation expenses

-

11

Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net

-

2,951

Restructuring costs

-

273

287

3,937

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(4,808

)

$

(11,927

)


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

U.S. dollars in thousands

ADJUSTED EBITDA:

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP operating loss

$

(3,994

)

$

(14,219

)

$

(337

)

$

(3,454

)

Add:

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses

306

707

465

284

Trade secrets and other litigation expenses

-

11

-

-

Restructuring and re-organization costs

-

273

-

-

Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net

-

2,951

-

546

Depreciation and amortization (*)

4,758

5,382

2,373

2,718

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,070

$

(4,895

)

$

2,501

$

94

(*) Including amortization of lease incentive

SEGMENT REVENUE:

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Fixed Networks

$

56,127

$

44,790

$

30,825

$

21,779

Mobility Solutions

31,002

33,207

19,923

14,006

Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects

14,507

7,991

6,175

2,530

Total revenue

$

101,636

$

85,988

$

56,923

$

38,315


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

57,882

$

88,754

Short-term deposits

2,159

-

Restricted cash

21,910

27,162

Trade receivables, net

33,009

27,976

Contract assets

23,830

41,573

Inventories

29,644

31,304

Other current assets

22,508

16,637

Total current assets

190,942

233,406

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Restricted cash

13

42

Severance pay funds

6,616

6,665

Tax assets

2,489

2,482

Deferred taxes

16,621

16,813

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,338

4,879

Other long term receivables

8,691

7,797

Total long-term assets

38,768

38,678

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

76,584

77,172

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

861

1,082

GOODWILL

43,468

43,468

TOTAL ASSETS

$

350,623

$

393,806

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Audited

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current maturities of long-term loans

$

-

$

4,000

Trade payables

19,705

20,487

Accrued expenses

48,359

46,387

Advances from customers and deferred revenues

23,881

26,244

Operating lease liabilities

1,800

1,911

Dividend payable

-

35,003

Other current liabilities

14,319

13,322

Total current liabilities

108,064

147,354

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Accrued severance pay

6,959

7,136

Long-term advances from customers

4,184

1,890

Operating lease liabilities

2,584

2,985

Other long-term liabilities

118

631

Total long-term liabilities

13,845

12,642

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value

2,705

2,647

Additional paid-in capital

928,874

928,626

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,194

)

(6,017

)

Accumulated deficit

(696,671

)

(691,446

)

Total shareholders' equity

228,714

233,810

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

350,623

$

393,806


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(5,225

)

$

(15,980

)

$

(129

)

$

(4,225

)

Adjustments required to reconcile net income

to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

4,646

5,271

2,316

2,667

Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment

-

23

-

56

Stock-based compensation of options

306

707

465

284

Accrued severance pay, net

(128

)

26

(118

)

(17

)

Deferred taxes, net

185

140

(333

)

(494

)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(7,068

)

18,364

(5,135

)

4,757

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

17,743

(8,362

)

22,230

(3,511

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges)

(4,009

)

6,710

(3,789

)

5,037

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,774

(5,698

)

3,986

937

Decrease in trade payables

(790

)

(510

)

(1,740

)

(2,885

)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

1,693

(5,809

)

724

(4,157

)

Decrease in advance from customers and deferred revenue

(191

)

(5,725

)

(7,879

)

(2,898

)

Increase (decrease) in current and non current liabilities

(194

)

685

(2,197

)

(2,126

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,742

(10,158

)

8,401

(6,575

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,572

)

(1,879

)

(2,089

)

(928

)

Investment in short term deposits

(2,159

)

-

(2,159

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,731

)

(1,879

)

(4,248

)

(928

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividend payment

(35,003

)

-

-

-

Repayment of long-term loans

(4,000

)

(4,096

)

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(39,003

)

(4,096

)

-

-

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(161

)

(539

)

93

156

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(36,153

)

(16,672

)

4,246

(7,347

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

115,958

101,969

75,559

92,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

79,805

$

85,297

$

79,805

$

85,297


Recommended Stories