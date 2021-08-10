Gilat Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2021

Revenue is up 49% year-over-year and 27% sequentially with a return to Non-GAAP profitability

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2021.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

R evenues of $ 56. 9 million , a 49% increase from $38.3 million in Q2 2020 and up 27% from $44.7 million in the previous quarter.

GAAP operating loss of $ 0. 3 million , an improvement compared with an operating loss of $3.5 million in Q2 2020 and an operating loss of $3.7 million in Q1 2021.

N on -GAAP operating income of $ 0.2 million , compared with an operating loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2020 and an operating loss of $3.8 million in the previous quarter.

GAAP net loss of $ 0. 1 million , or zero per share, compared with a net loss of $4.2 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share in Q2 2020 and a net loss of $5.1 million, or a loss of $0.09 per share in the previous quarter.

N on-GAAP net income of $ 0.4 million , which is $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million, or a loss of $0.06 per share in Q2 2020, and compared with a net loss of $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.09 per share, in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in Q2 2020; and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the previous quarter.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “I am very pleased with the improvement in our second quarter results which showed very strong revenue growth and a return to Non-GAAP profitability.

"We are experiencing strong business momentum in nearly all our end markets and have secured several significant awards. In our Mobility segment we solidified our leadership position in maritime with a multi-million-dollar award from SES, and our leading position in NGSO with orders for more than $15 million from a leading satellite operator for support of a Low Earth Orbit Constellation. Very importantly, we are most pleased with the rapid growth in our Defense segment in which we secured deals for over $10 million in Asia, Latin America and the US.

"Further to the many opportunities we see ahead of us, we continue investing heavily in our R&D efforts in order to capture these opportunities and accelerate our future growth. Given the improving momentum and strong backlog, we expect to continue with our high revenue and profitability growth through the second half of 2021. We expect this growth to increase even further in 2022, as the inflight connectivity sector recovers, in addition to continued growth expected from the Maritime, Cellular Backhaul, NGSO and Defense market segments, as well as our operations in Peru.”

Key Recent Announcements



Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business achievements and participate in a questions and answers session:

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), net and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, Cellular Backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended

Three months ended

June, 30

June, 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 101,636 $ 85,988 $ 56,923 $ 38,315 Cost of revenues 72,564 67,514 40,208 28,727 Gross profit 29,072 18,474 16,715 9,588 Research and development expenses 16,034 13,773 7,923 6,139 Less - grants 374 472 190 200 Research and development expenses, net 15,660 13,301 7,733 5,939 Selling and marketing expenses 10,468 8,650 5,464 3,584 General and administrative expenses 6,938 7,518 3,855 2,973 Restructuring costs - 273 - - Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 2,951 - 546 Total operating expenses 33,066 32,693 17,052 13,042 Operating loss (3,994 ) (14,219 ) (337 ) (3,454 ) Financial income (expenses), net (757 ) (1,429 ) 435 (457 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (4,751 ) (15,648 ) 98 (3,911 ) Taxes on income 474 332 227 314 Net loss $ (5,225 ) $ (15,980 ) $ (129 ) $ (4,225 ) Basic and Diluted loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic and Diluted 56,269,941 55,499,300 56,508,539 55,505,342





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 16,715 64 $ 16,779 $ 9,588 54 $ 9,642 Operating expenses (income) 17,052 (456 ) 16,596 13,042 (831 ) 12,211 Operating income (loss) (337 ) 520 183 (3,454 ) 885 (2,569 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 98 520 618 (3,911 ) 885 (3,026 ) Net income (loss) (129 ) 520 391 (4,225 ) 885 (3,340 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,508,539 56,508,539 55,505,342 55,505,342 Diluted 56,508,539 57,328,088 55,505,342 55,505,342 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions and merger and acquisition and related litigation, net. Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (129 ) $ (4,225 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 59 49 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 5 5 64 54 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 406 235 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 50 50 Merger and acquisition and related litigation, net - 546 456 831 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 391 $ (3,340 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 29,072 130 $ 29,202 $ 18,474 116 $ 18,590 Operating expenses (income) 33,066 (287 ) 32,779 32,693 (3,937 ) 28,756 Operating income (loss) (3,994 ) 417 (3,577 ) (14,219 ) 4,053 (10,166 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (4,751 ) 417 (4,334 ) (15,648 ) 4,053 (11,595 ) Net income (loss) (5,225 ) 417 (4,808 ) (15,980 ) 4,053 (11,927 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and Diluted 56,269,941 56,269,941 55,499,300 55,499,300 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition and related litigation, net, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring costs. Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (5,225 ) $ (15,980 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 120 106 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 10 10 130 116 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 186 601 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 101 101 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 11 Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 2,951 Restructuring costs - 273 287 3,937 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,808 ) $ (11,927 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating loss $ (3,994 ) $ (14,219 ) $ (337 ) $ (3,454 ) Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 306 707 465 284 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses - 11 - - Restructuring and re-organization costs - 273 - - Merger, acquisition and related litigation expense, net - 2,951 - 546 Depreciation and amortization (*) 4,758 5,382 2,373 2,718 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,070 $ (4,895 ) $ 2,501 $ 94 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Fixed Networks $ 56,127 $ 44,790 $ 30,825 $ 21,779 Mobility Solutions 31,002 33,207 19,923 14,006 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 14,507 7,991 6,175 2,530 Total revenue $ 101,636 $ 85,988 $ 56,923 $ 38,315





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,882 $ 88,754 Short-term deposits 2,159 - Restricted cash 21,910 27,162 Trade receivables, net 33,009 27,976 Contract assets 23,830 41,573 Inventories 29,644 31,304 Other current assets 22,508 16,637 Total current assets 190,942 233,406 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 13 42 Severance pay funds 6,616 6,665 Tax assets 2,489 2,482 Deferred taxes 16,621 16,813 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,338 4,879 Other long term receivables 8,691 7,797 Total long-term assets 38,768 38,678 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 76,584 77,172 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 861 1,082 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 350,623 $ 393,806 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ - $ 4,000 Trade payables 19,705 20,487 Accrued expenses 48,359 46,387 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 23,881 26,244 Operating lease liabilities 1,800 1,911 Dividend payable - 35,003 Other current liabilities 14,319 13,322 Total current liabilities 108,064 147,354 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,959 7,136 Long-term advances from customers 4,184 1,890 Operating lease liabilities 2,584 2,985 Other long-term liabilities 118 631 Total long-term liabilities 13,845 12,642 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,705 2,647 Additional paid-in capital 928,874 928,626 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,194 ) (6,017 ) Accumulated deficit (696,671 ) (691,446 ) Total shareholders' equity 228,714 233,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 350,623 $ 393,806





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,225 ) $ (15,980 ) $ (129 ) $ (4,225 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,646 5,271 2,316 2,667 Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment - 23 - 56 Stock-based compensation of options 306 707 465 284 Accrued severance pay, net (128 ) 26 (118 ) (17 ) Deferred taxes, net 185 140 (333 ) (494 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (7,068 ) 18,364 (5,135 ) 4,757 Decrease (increase) in contract assets 17,743 (8,362 ) 22,230 (3,511 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges) (4,009 ) 6,710 (3,789 ) 5,037 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,774 (5,698 ) 3,986 937 Decrease in trade payables (790 ) (510 ) (1,740 ) (2,885 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 1,693 (5,809 ) 724 (4,157 ) Decrease in advance from customers and deferred revenue (191 ) (5,725 ) (7,879 ) (2,898 ) Increase (decrease) in current and non current liabilities (194 ) 685 (2,197 ) (2,126 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,742 (10,158 ) 8,401 (6,575 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,572 ) (1,879 ) (2,089 ) (928 ) Investment in short term deposits (2,159 ) - (2,159 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (5,731 ) (1,879 ) (4,248 ) (928 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payment (35,003 ) - - - Repayment of long-term loans (4,000 ) (4,096 ) - - Net cash used in financing activities (39,003 ) (4,096 ) - - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (161 ) (539 ) 93 156 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,153 ) (16,672 ) 4,246 (7,347 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 115,958 101,969 75,559 92,644 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 79,805 $ 85,297 $ 79,805 $ 85,297



