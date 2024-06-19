Gil Pound: Pound for Naming rights

Jun. 18—News broke last week that the Big 12 is exploring selling naming rights to its conference.

Reports are that the Big 12 has been talking to insurance provider Allstate about replacing "Big" with "Allstate" in the conference name for an agreed-upon period of time and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.

This would be huge for a conference whose media rights deal is lagging way behind those of the Big Ten and SEC. Colleges and conferences are also going to need more money soon because it's looking more and more likely that collegiate student-athletes are going to be paid directly by their schools, not just through name, image and likeness.

Some folks are up in arms about the possibility of conferences selling their naming rights. Me? I'm a little shocked it's taken this long.

Sports teams have been changing their stadium/field names in exchange for cash for a very long time now. It's less common at the college level, where most facilities are named for former coaches, major donors or administrators. But the University of Kentucky does play its home football games on Kroger Field. And let's not forget those Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, whose home is Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Both of those examples work because they make at least some sense. There's a natural fit between Kroger and Kentucky, two brands who share color schemes. Hyundai is getting ready to open a plant in Georgia, so the company is wanting to increase its brand awareness in the Peach State.

With rebranded conferences soon to be a certainty, I figured we should take a look at some naming rights possibilities. Remember, fit is a must. You can't have a predominantly west coast brand sponsoring a conference on the other side of the country.

Let's start with the SEC, where Commissioner Greg Sankey and member presidents have the opportunity to do something that makes the most sense in the world, if the potential sponsor is also willing. I'm talking about the Southeastern Conference served up by the Waffle House.

The crossover between SEC and Waffle House fans has to be close to 100%. Restaurant locations are present throughout every state with schools in the conference. After every game day, Waffle House dining rooms in SEC college towns are full of fans wearing their scars and smells earned the day prior.

This agreement could be a two-way street as well. Once the deal goes through, you could order your hash browns "Georgia style." That's smothered and covered like opposing offenses when the UGA defense steps onto the field. Feeling a little plain today? Go "Florida style," which is to say your hash browns will simply be scattered, just like the Gator football team has been these last few years.

Other SEC potentials: Coca-Cola, Walmart, Bojangle's, Golden Pantry.

On to the ACC, where longtime corporate sponsor Dr. Pepper seems like a good fit. It's a soda whose fans love it adoringly while most others forget it exists. Tough to beat this other suggestion I saw on the internet, though. Someone put forward the idea to name the conference the "Chick-fil-ACC," and I can only nod my head in approval.

Another suggestion I found and simply cannot beat was having Southwest Airlines sponsor the Big 12. The Big 12 was founded in 1994 with the eight former members of the Big Eight Conference and half of the former Southwest Conference. Southwest Airlines can revive a conference name that stood for over eight decades by bringing the Southwest Conference back to collegiate athletics.

Over to the Big Ten now, where I'm pairing them up with Netflix. The online streamer has been dipping its toe into live sports recently. There's still a lot of time before the Big Ten can negotiate another media rights deal, so this gives Netflix some exposure until negotiations get moving.

There's another reason I put Netflix together with the Big Ten. But first, out to the defunct conference that will henceforth be known as the Blockbuster Pac-12. Like the movie rental chain, the Pac-12 is no more because its members chose to leave for greener pastures. The Big Ten is one of those pastures as it scooped up Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA. It was Netflix's rise to popularity that killed Blockbuster. See the symmetry?

One last Blockbuster storefront does remain in Bend, Oregon, just a 2 1/2 -hour drive from Corvallis and 6 1/2 hours from Pullman, Washington. Those towns are the homes of Oregon State and Washington State, the last remaining members of what was once known as the Pac-12.

What a great fit.