Gil Pound: Pound for Lake Country proverb

Jun. 4—Over Memorial Day weekend, I saw a fishing boat seat in the middle of 441 and also witnessed a guy on Carr's Station Road pulling a jet ski trailer with a four-wheeler.

And everyone knows that old saying: "If your college baseball team is still playing when there are boat seats in the highway and off-road vehicles towing on-water vessels, then you know the boys are having a good year."

All right. I just made that one up, but that doesn't make it any less true.

Both the Georgia and Georgia Tech baseball teams were having a good year up until late Sunday night. The season took a sour turn for the Yellow Jackets, though, when they let the NCAA Regional-hosting Bulldogs come back and win 8-6 in extra innings.

That ended Tech's season, and I don't think you could ask for anything better if you're a Dawg fan except maybe to win the game in walk-off fashion. But the Jackets were tabbed as the home team on Foley Field, so the contest went to a tense bottom of the 10th that saw UGA sophomore reliever Leighton Finley inherit runners on first and second with nobody out.

There's an Athens landmark on Finley Street called The Tree That Owns Itself. About a mile away at Foley, the pitcher Finley had ownership of the Yellow Jackets' bats. He first surrendered a single to load the bases then struck out one of the best hitters in the country in Drew Burress. Next came a harmless sacrifice fly followed by a game-ending groundout to likely national player of the year Charlie Condon at third.

Now Georgia is going to its first NCAA Super Regional since 2008 when I was a freshman on campus attending nearly every home game and loving the Raising Cane's coupons they gave out to students. Maybe this year will work out a little better than what became a trip to the College World Series in '08. Mere mentions of that run to the finals to face Fresno State elicit the same response from UGA fans, coaches on the baseball staff at the time, and team radio personalities: "Frickin' Detwiler."

(I'll let you fine folks look up the lore. Still too painful for me.)

This year's Dawgs boast a 42-15 record, the odds-on player of the year in Condon, and are a fun watch. What I mean to say is, Georgia baseball isn't a bad vehicle to hitch your jet ski trailer to. Perhaps the 3-0 performance in last weekend's regional can continue this weekend when UGA hosts NC State with a bid to Omaha on the line.

And, hey, maybe by the time the Dawgs are through, the frustrating Braves will have things sorted out.