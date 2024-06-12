Gil Pound: Pound for Black Friday

Jun. 11—In-person shopping on Black Friday has taken a nosedive since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers have instead been opting for the comforts of home, scrolling on their phones to find those holiday deals rather than armoring up to battle a crowd.

In-person shopping likely won't be making a comeback in the Peach State this year. Georgia and Georgia Tech fans will instead be arming themselves for their annual football rivalry known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." The game is moving from what has, in recent years, been its customary noon time slot on rivalry Saturday to primetime the day after Thanksgiving.

I'm a big fan of the change.

The Saturday schedule is always filled to the brim with must-see games. As a UGA alum, I'm of course going to watch my Dawgs tear Tech to pieces. But at the same time, I've been missing out on the much more consequential Michigan-Ohio State matchup, one that hasn't been decided before the players take the field and has actual repercussions in the playoff picture.

Now Georgia, the premier college football program of the last three years, gets a much more exclusive time slot on Black Friday at 7:30 p.m. Their competition? A Utah vs. UCF 8 p.m. kick in Orlando.

ESPN tells me you can get into UCF's stadium for as low as $27 that night. Entry into the much larger Sanford Stadium is going to require just over $100, so that just goes to show the economic forces at work here. You tell me which game recruits will be watching while nursing their turkey hangovers.

This year will be the first time the Georgia-Georgia Tech game kicks off at night since 2009 when Caleb King and Washaun Ealey showed the Yellow Jackets who runs the state. That was a revenge year in Atlanta after an ugly loss in '08 when the entire UGA defense forgot how to tackle on a wet Saturday in Athens.

The date and time change to Black Friday night also line up what could be a very special event. Head coach Kirby Smart and the 2024 Georgia football team can choose to embrace Black Friday fully and run onto Sanford Stadium's Dooley Field wearing the black jerseys the Dawgs have worn only four times prior.

I know that stirs up a lot of negative feelings in some folks who remember the 2008 loss to Alabama, but UGA is actually 5-1 in the black jerseys all-time (2007 vs. Auburn, Sugar Bowl later that season vs. Hawaii, 2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 2020 vs. Mississippi State, 2021 Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati).

Let's black-out Tech and keep the positive black jersey mojo rolling, all while enjoying an extra day of rest before what should be yet another SEC Championship Game berth.