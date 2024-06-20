Gigio Donnarumma after Italy’s loss to Spain: “We are angry”

Italy goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has revealed that the Azzurri are ‘angry’ about their performance against Spain in their second game of EURO 2024 and they now have to get a favourable result against Croatia to go through to the next round.

Spain dominated Italy from the very beginning of the game and it was an unfortunate Riccardo Calafiori owngoal that helped La Roja go through to the next round – deservedly so. Spain deserved more than a goal but they seemed to lack the final pass many times, as Italy couldn’t create much of note.

Donnarumma kept Italy in the game twice and after the tie, he spoke to RAI about the result, revealing that the side is angry about the performance.

He said (via TMW): “We missed too many easy passes and put in too little quality and if you make so many mistakes they punish you. We are angry, but we use this malice for the last match.”

When asked about qualification into the next round, the PSG man stated that Italy don’t have to worry because their fate is in their hands.

“Destiny is still in our hands, we shouldn’t worry. We’ll have a lot to do against Croatia, but I’m convinced we can do it.”

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN