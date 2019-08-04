When Tanner Roark arrived at his new team's home at the RingCentral Coliseum on Saturday, he was greeted with Stomper ... and some Arby's.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You see, when the veteran pitcher found out he was traded from the Cincinnati Reds, he was ordering a Beef 'n Cheddar with some curly fries at an Arby's restaurant. The A's wanted to make sure he fulfilled his craving ahead of addressing the media for the first time in Green and Gold before the team hosted the St. Louis Cardinals.

The best part was seeing the A's mascot feeding him a curly fry. You know, giving him the full treatment.

"Amazing," Roark said with his mouth half full as Stomper handed him a wrapped sandwich.

[RELATED: A's sign guy who hit 96 mph in pitch challenge]

Then they completed it with a hug.

Those A's ... they have the meats.

A's gift Tanner Roark Arby's after he learned of trade in restaurant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area