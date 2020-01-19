'It's a gift and a curse' — Steve Nash shares his thoughts on Ben Simmons

On the surface, Steve Nash and Ben Simmons don't have a ton in common.

Nash, inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, shot 42.8 percent from three-point range and 90.4 percent from the foul line in his NBA career. Simmons' shooting is not a strength.

However, the two chatted Saturday night at Madison Square Garden after Simmons' 21-point, eight-assist performance in the Sixers' win over the Knicks (see observations).

Simmons told reporters he talked with Nash, a co-owner of the MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps FC, about soccer.

"He was such a great leader, a competitive spirit," Simmons said. "Just watching highlights and some of his games, the way he played, he was just relentless. He played through anything."

Nash sees a lot to admire in Simmons' game, too. He said he thinks Simmons is worthy of being an All-Star for the second straight season.

Ben's a generational talent. Crazy athlete, can play multiple positions on offense and defense. Obviously his glaring weakness is the shooting, but he's so gifted that he can make up for it in other ways, and it's about finding a way for him to be at his best for this group. And that's a challenge for this club, is how do all the pieces fit together? Ben's ability at both ends of the floor is unique and he's a special, special player. "I wouldn't put it past him to become a reliable shooter at some stage in his career, but he still does so many things at both ends of the floor that if you could find a way as an organization to promote that, you have an incredible, incredible piece. That is a huge challenge - how do all the pieces fit? … I think it's something that Brett [Brown] and everyone are working through every day. It's a gift and a curse.

Though his game isn't much like Nash's, Simmons said he can still take a lot from the 2004-05 NBA MVP.

"He's a legend, so definitely," Simmons said. "I definitely want to talk to him and pick up things."

Nash was asked whether Simmons can keep going as an infrequent jump shooter.

"He can, in the right environment," Nash said. "If he can figure out how to make some shots in some parts of the court, it can change everything. … He can do so many things. He can change positions four or five times in a game. That in itself is huge. So, how do you absorb that? That's the challenge. Like I said, it's a gift and a curse, and they'll have to figure that out."

