Giddy Tom Izzo channels Ric Flair while celebrating Michigan State's win over Duke

Tom Izzo has developed one of the nation’s preeminent basketball programs at Michigan State, one that’s made eight Final Fours and won a national championship under his watch.

But if there’s one challenge that vexed Izzo over his career above all else, it’s been Duke.

Heading into Sunday’s East regional final, Izzo’s Spartans had complied a 1-11 record against Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.

Duke had won seven straight in the series, including an 81-61 win in the 2015 Final Four en route to a national title.

Tom Izzo overjoyed

So when the buzzer sounded Sunday with the Spartans on top to eliminate the much-hyped Zion Williamson Blue Devils, it was a moment of pure jubilation for Izzo.

“It’s a dream come true,” Izzo told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson in the immediate aftermath of the game. “Talk about a class group. Every one of those coaches and players, classiest group I’ve ever seen.”

Calling on the Nature Boy

Izzo then went full Ric Flair, channeling the boisterous wrestling legend to sum up toppling the team that’s held sway over his for so long.

“That’s worse than a struggle,” Izzo said of going 1-11. “But you know what it is? To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. And there’s no question they’re the best.

That, of course, is an ode — intentional or not — to Flair’s signature “To be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man” boast.

All Izzo was missing was the “Wooooooo!”

Duke may still hold an overwhelming 11-2 record against Tom Izzo’s Spartans. But right now, it’s Michigan State that’s booking plans to face Texas Tech in the Final Four.

And right now, Izzo is the man.

