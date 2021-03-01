‘Giddy’ McVay, Austin Blythe, coaching changes and other Rams news

At the end of another week off the offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Here are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





McVay 'giddy' about Stafford

The Rams have reportedly agreed to a trade to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Rams head coach Sean McVay is "giddy" and believes Stafford is a top quarterback in the league.

Rams finalize coaching staff

The Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Los Angeles Chargers as he was hired to be their head coach. There has been quite a bit of turnover on the Rams' staff. The team announced new additions to the staff and new roles for some who remained.

Rams appear to want OL Austin Blythe back

Among the many free agents the Los Angeles Rams have this offseason is Austin Blythe, their starting center this past season. Head coach Sean McVay spoke very highly of Blythe, suggesting he would like to see him brought back.

McVay debunks idea Rams' problems were Jared Goff's fault

The Rams faltered down the stretch offensively in the season despite making the playoffs and many of the problems were pinned on quarterback Jared Goff, who is heading to the Detroit Lions in the agreed trade. Head coach Sean McVay addressed it publicly and was clear the issues were not exclusively on Goff and that he himself certainly shares in the blame.

At the end of the season, running back Cam Akers developed into the main running back. Sean McVay spoke highly of him as a potential every-down back. something he was not willing to say a year ago.

