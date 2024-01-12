Gibsonburg establishes early cushion, tops Danbury in matchup of unbeatens

Gibsonburg took control early in a matchup of unbeatens Thursday with visiting Danbury.

The Golden Bears established a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 40-29 victory in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

Gibsonburg took a page out of the Lakers’ book with stifling defense and led by 11 points at the half. The Golden Bears forced 18 turnovers and now sit alone atop the SBC River Division.

“Our overall team defense was absolutely crucial,” Gibsonburg coach Bo Evarts said. “We held them to nine points in the first half. We know Danbury is a better offensive team than they showed, but getting that defensive confidence early in the game really helped.”

The Golden Bears play host to Tiffin Calvert on Saturday and visit Bellevue on Tuesday.

The Lakers (11-1, 8-1) fought back from a 20-9 deficit and even outscored the Golden Bears (11-0, 9-0) by one point in the third quarter. Maria Maringer scored 13 points to lead Danbury, which climbed within six in the fourth quarter.

“Our execution at times wasn’t where it needed to be, but everything is still on the table,” Lakers coach Joe Miller said. “We can still win a conference championship, win a sectional title and even be the No. 1 seed.”

Gibsonburg's Jaz Morant drives inside the arc.

Danbury plays at Hopewell-Loudon on Saturday and is host Thursday to Lakota.

Freshman Elly Evarts scored a game-high 14 points and added a team-high eight rebounds Thursday for Gibsonburg. Senior forward Jaz Morant caused lots of trouble for Danbury on both sides of the ball, notching nine points, six rebounds and two assists.

“I’m focused on being strong with the ball and getting rebounds even though I’m not the tallest post player in our league,” said Morant, who averages 8.4 rebounds. “I’m not the best scorer we have, so I just want to create as many possessions for our team as I can.

“My defense has been a major key to me getting to play varsity all four years of high school.”

Gibsonburg won its only conference championship for girls basketball in 1976. The Golden Bears play their final six games on the road, including five in the SBC River Division to finish the season.

Three teams in the league have three losses to tie for third. Gibsonburg visits Danbury on Feb. 15.

“We are a similar team to Danbury in the way that we both have the ability to get hot and go on scoring runs,” Morant said. “We have to play against ourselves in practice and in turn have gotten good at shutting down those hot streaks and that was why we were able to contain them.”

