Gibson Southern girls hold on to win 3A state title: 'I can’t believe that just happened'

INDIANAPOLIS — The message in the Gibson Southern huddle was concise: Make everything simple.

It sounds easy in theory. But the anxiety was growing with every mistake and missed opportunity. A 19-point lead evaporated to only a single point with four minutes remaining. Add the stakes of a state championship, too. The easy route for the weak is to give in.

What transpired next signified how far the Titans have come. A sequence that will define their program.

No. 3 Gibson Southern defeated No. 2 Norwell 63-60 to win the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Titans never trailed and limited the Knights to a single basket over the final four minutes to bring home the title.

“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” said senior Chloey Graham. “I can’t believe that just happened.”

It is the first championship in program history. The opportunity was also nearly lost.

The Titans (26-4) looked capable of running the opponent out of the building. They set a state championship record with 11 made 3-pointers. They led 54-35 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. It’s why the next eight minutes were startling.

A 12-0 run from Norwell to get within single digits. Another 8-0 spurt in the fourth. The Knights had three opportunities to take the lead. They forced an astonishing 25 turnovers.

Yet, Gibson Southern made everything clear on the sideline: Keep it simple.

“We preach good starts and quick finishes,” Gibson Southern coach Kyle Brasher said. “What we did at the start was good. (Norwell) made some adjustments on their end. We tried to simplify it for them. One stop.”

A 3-pointer from Gabby Spink gave the Titans a 64-60 lead with 2:33 left. Kennedy Fuelling put Norwell back within two a minute later. A turnover offered another chance to tie or possibly win the game. Next came the defining moment possibly of the season.

Gibson Southern High School senior Ally Malone (3) reacts after scoring during the second half of an IHSAA class 3A girls’ basketball state finals game against Norwell High School, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Gibson Southern won, 63-60.

A loose ball on the perimeter. Ally Malone diving to the floor for the steal. A championship play under pressure.

“I saw the ball was loose and knew we needed it,” said Malone, the Mental Attitude Award winner. “I was diving for it.”

“It shows the kind of competitor Ally is,” added Brasher. “She was going to do whatever she could to win that game.”

Norwell (23-5) had another chance to extend the game after Nola Ravellette split two free throws. Fuelling got an open look on the wing, the exact scenario the Knights drew up, but the shot bounced harmlessly off the rim. Norwell shot a pedestrian 39% from the field and only 3-for-14 from deep.

The defense from the Titans was solid from start to finish. The play from their stars was elite.

Graham scored 22 points and set a Class 3A championship game record with six treys. Gabby Spink totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists despite navigating a tough 1-3-1 zone. Paige Schnaus completed her impressive postseason with another double-double of 12 points and 16 boards.

Gibson Southern High School senior Chloey Graham (41) celebrates after cutting down a net after defeating Norwell High School in an IHSAA class 3A girls’ basketball state finals game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Gibson Southern won, 63-60.

The work from Gibson Southern in the first two-plus quarters overcame their struggles. How it built a 19-point lead ranks up there with any stretch of play this season.

“We got too disconnected from Graham,” said Norwell coach Eric Thornton. “We can’t let her catch and shoot as much as we did. She’s so good at it and such a quick release.”

It took an effort from the entire lineup. Malone’s defensive stop loomed large but so did a pair of threes, including one to begin the fourth quarter. Ravellette added six points and three boards. If she doesn’t make at least one free throw at the end, Norwell runs a different set at the end.

Also, consider Lauryn Adamson’s return after missing two weeks with an injury. The junior only played three minutes but did what was required when her number was called. That described Gibson Southern the entire postseason.

“All kinds of adjectives we could use right now to describe what these girls have done,” said Brasher. “I know the work they put in. It’s not just November to February. My focus was trying to block out as much of the extra stuff as possible. We wanted to win a state championship with these girls.”

Gibson Southern High School junior Gabby Spink (15) brings the ball up court during the second half of an IHSAA class 3A girls’ basketball state finals game against Norwell High School, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Gibson Southern won, 63-60.

The journey here wasn’t simple. The Titans lost in the regional and semistate the last two years, respectively. Those results fueled offseasons of work that rivaled any of Brasher’s six years in Fort Branch. Gibson Southern also tested itself against a grueling schedule. That all showed in the final four minutes.

The players believed from the beginning. Spink had this goal since attending state championship games in middle school. The seniors, Graham and Malone, were the guiding leaders from one winning era to the next. The common thread all season? The Titans won as a team.

Those in the building saw it in the fourth quarter.

“This was always my dream,” said Spink. “Everyone is going to make a mistake but having each other’s back is what really won us that game.”

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on X (formerly Twitter) @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA girls basketball: Gibson Southern wins 3A state championship