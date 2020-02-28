Gibson scores 23 to lead North Texas over FIU 78-59

MIAMI (AP) -- Umoja Gibson had 23 points as North Texas topped Florida International 78-59 on Thursday night.

Gibson shot 6 for 9 from deep.

James Reese had 16 points for North Texas (19-10, 13-3 Conference USA). Zachary Simmons added 15 points. Javion Hamlet had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and four blocks for the Panthers (17-11, 8-7). Cameron Corcoran added 10 points.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. North Texas defeated Florida International 74-56 on Jan. 9. North Texas matches up against W. Kentucky at home on Sunday. Florida International plays Charlotte on the road on Sunday.

