Gibson defends Crazy Socks 8K title; Stanley wins second race in 5 weeks

Jun. 11—INOLA — Carter Gibson feared his chances of defending his title might slip away.

The 16-year-old incoming Verdigris High School junior and Tucker Friend, 18, had already separated from the field of 48 other runners, and the two of them matched stride for stride as the final kilometer approached. Recognizing Friend's talent, Gibson was worried he would put separation between them and win the race.

However, that didn't happen.

With a sudden surge, Gibson took the lead just before the final turn onto B Street Northwest.

The gutsy move rattled the resolve of Friend, propelling Gibson to his second-consecutive Crazy Socks 8K Run For St. Jude victory with a time of 31 minutes, 59 seconds while Friend finished second in 32:19 Saturday morning at Inola Elementary.

"For a while there, he was ahead of me, but I had a kick at the end," Gibson said of overtaking the Tahlequah native. "I was worried because he's fast, and I thought he was going to take off while in front of me, but we kept the same pace and I surged ahead. I'm glad I had that kick."

Andrew Morris of Catoosa (39:12), Kaden Sappington of Claremore (39:21) and Ian Budler of Inola (39:21) rounded out the top-five finishers.

Gibson bested his time from last year on the 4.97-mile course by six seconds.

That race was plagued by a hellacious storm that featured pouring rain and lightning strikes, but the 2024 edition presented a different challenge for the young runner — humidity.

"I was hoping to be a little faster because we didn't have rain like last year, but it was a lot hotter," said Gibson, who is coming off a successful track season in which he qualified for the Class 4A State Championships in the 3200-meter run and the 4x800 relay. "Other than that, it was good conditions. It was an acceptable time, and I'm proud of it. I really like the race, and everyone here is really nice. It's a good course with a nice long stretch you can cruise down."

STANLEY WINS SECOND RACE IN 5 WEEKS

Alisha Stanley felt a little rushed.

As the starting horn sounded for the start of the race, the 41-year-old Claremore resident was still at her car trying to attach her bib number to her shirt. Luckily for her, the late start didn't keep her from performing at a high level.

Stanley finished as the top female finisher in a Rogers County race for the second time in five weeks, placing 10th of 50 runners and first of 22 women with a time of 41:37 in the Crazy Sock 8K Run For St. Jude. She also won the Route 66 Runway Run on Saturday, May 4 at the Claremore Regional Airport.

"It was fun," Stanley said of maintaining her winning streak.

Morgan Morris of Catoosa (42:03), F. Sanders of Inola (42:51), Allyson Lyons of Adair (44:59) and Tammy Roth of Independence, Kan., round out the top-five female finishers of the 4.97-mile race.

Stanley said she trailed Morris for most of the race but eventually passed her near the 3.5-mile mark after settling into her comfort zone. Unfortunately for Morris, Stanley doesn't reach her peak performance until after 5K, which led to the lead change.

"I feel better around 4 miles, that's like my favorite spot," said Stanley, who recently recovered from an illness that forced her to take antibiotics and change her diet. "I like to run 4, 5, 6 or 7 miles, and that's why I like this 8K. Inola is the only one who offers one (in this area).

"I've been taking more electrolytes and eating more healthy," she added. "I didn't shift from winter eating to summer eating, so my body kind of got a little overheated. I'm just now getting off medicine and back to normal. You can't be drinking pop and running. My doctor said you can't run an hour a day an eat junk food — your body will fight you. Lesson learned."