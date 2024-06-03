Gibraltar preview and who could replace Dykes?

[BBC]

Liam McLeod and Steven Thompson are in Faro to preview Scotland’s friendly with Gibraltar – their penultimate game before heading to the Euros.

They discuss the options available to replace the injured Lyndon Dykes and hear the latest from inside the camp from Steve Clarke and Liam Cooper.

There’s also an appearance from Scottish coach Davie Wilson, who managed Gibraltar against Scotland at Hampden, and fills us in on what we can expect from the home side.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast here.