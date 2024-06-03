Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland: What the manager said

[SNS]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "I learned the grass is really sticky. It was a different surface. It certainly wasn't a night for dribblers.

"What we learned is that we can create chances and we just need to find the final finish. We need to work on it in training and their confidence in terms of finishing.

"When it comes to Che Adams - bang, goal. That's the kind of confidence you need to show at this level.

"It was just to stay patient - 2-0, clean sheet. Let's use it as a training exercise, which it was. We're reasonably pleased."