Gibbs leads big 2nd quarter, South Dakota State wins 42-23

The Associated Press
  • South Dakota State quarterback J'Bore Gibbs, right, runs the ball against Indiana State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
  • South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson (15) catches the ball against the Indiana State defense during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
  • South Dakota State quarterback J'Bore Gibbs (2) beats the Indiana State defense, including defensive back Michael Thomas (1), into the end zone to score during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
  • South Dakota State wide receiver Jaxon Janke muscles his way into the end zone through the Indiana State defense to score during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
  • South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., center, runs past the Indiana State defense to score during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
  • South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) breaks through the Indiana State defense to score during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
1 / 6

Gibbs leads big 2nd quarter, South Dakota State wins 42-23

South Dakota State quarterback J'Bore Gibbs, right, runs the ball against Indiana State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- J'Bore Gibbs fired three touchdown passes in the first half, Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for two scores and South Dakota State clobbered Indiana State 42-17 on Saturday, setting up a first-place Missouri Valley Conference showdown in a week.

South Dakota State (6-1, 3-0), the third-ranked team in the STATS FCS poll, crashes into top-ranked and undefeated North Dakota State (7-0, 3-0) next Saturday. NDSU blanked Missouri State 22-0 Saturday for its 28th-straight win.

Indiana State's Keawvis Cummings intercepted Gibbs, setting up the Sycamores (1-2, 3-4) for a 28-yard TD pass from Kurtis Wilderman to Matae Thomas, forging a 7-7 tie.

That's when the Jackrabbits took off, scoring four touchdowns on their next five possessions before halftime and a 35-10 lead at the break.

South Dakota State's defense had a season-best eight sacks as Wilderman had a net minus 35 yards rushing. Gibbs went 18 of 28 for a season-high 274 yards. The Jackrabbits held a 452-338 yard advantage in total offense.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next