Gibbs joining Illinois football staff

Jan. 23—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema bolstered his defensive staff Tuesday with the hiring of defensive backs coach David Gibbs, who will also hold the title of associate head coach for the Illini.

Gibbs has coached for more than three decades, including stops across the college football landscape and in the NFL.

"I have known and respected David for over 30 years in this profession," Bielema said in a statement announcing the hire.

"I have seen the results of his coaching on the field and his recruiting efforts on many different occasions. He brings a great amount of value and experience that will immediately impact our football program here at Illinois."

Gibbs spent the past three seasons at Central Florida as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach under coach Gus Malzahn. Gibbs helped the Knights go 24-15 in his time in Orlando, Fla., which included a spot in the 2022 American Athletic Conference championship game and three straight bowl appearances. UCF led the Big 12 in fewest passing yards allowed last season and was fifth in the conference in scoring defense in its first year in the league.

Gibbs' other coaching stops at the college level include two seasons at Missouri as defensive backs coach, four seasons at Texas Tech as defensive coordinator, two seasons at Houston as defensive coordinator, one season at Auburn as defensive coordinator, four seasons at Minnesota as defensive coordinator and two seasons at Kansas as defensive backs coach. He also coached defensive backs for the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans in the NFL and for the Virginia Destroyers of the UFL.

"I have watched Coach Bielema's teams for a long time, and I have always been impressed with how they play the game," Gibbs said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to getting to work with the great staff and student-athletes within our Fighting Illini program."

Bielema still has one opening on his coaching staff after Gibbs was hired to replace Antonio Fenelus. Linebackers coach Andy Buh was fired alongside Fenelus on Jan. 11.