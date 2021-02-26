Giardi's ideal free-agent WR pickup for Ravens
NFL Network's Mike Giardi's ideal free-agent WR pickup for the Baltimore Ravens. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Mike Giardi's ideal free-agent WR pickup for the Baltimore Ravens. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
As the time ticked away, it did not look like the Panthers were going to find their way out of this mess.
Sean McVay is acutely aware of the team's shortcomings. With Jared Goff and Todd Gurley gone, it's up to the Rams coach to correct the team's direction.
Rams coach Sean McVay admits he made some mistakes handling Jared Goff over the years, but would rather focus on the success they had together.
"I think Tiger can walk again. I think Tiger can play golf again and return to the Tour," the golf pro turned surgeon Dr. Bill Mallon told us.
Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.
He will continue to have access to Duke’s medical staff, both physical and behavioral health services, until he signs with an agent.
Why trade for Deshaun Watson if it means the Panthers are left without pieces around him to allow Carolina to succeed?
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.
The Kings are on a six-game winning streak and in a playoff spot thanks, in part, to the resurgence of former captain Dustin Brown.
The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.
The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.
UCLA men's basketball might not be an NCAA juggernaut, but they certainly looked like one in an impressive 76-61 Pac-12 victory over Utah on Thursday.
The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died in an apparent drowning accident near his home in Brazil, authorities said Thursday. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, police officials told local media. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will consider trades to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, his agent said.
The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.
The Tar Heels loss to Marquette may have added some unwanted anxiety in their quest to secure an at-large bid..
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
For a 22-year-old rookie who has had only four regular-season at-bats, Cristian Pache has good reason to look comfortable with Atlanta Braves starters in spring training. Pache already has delivered offensive and defensive highlights on one of the game's biggest stages. Pache unveiled his talents with six starts in center field in Atlanta's NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.