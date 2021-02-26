Giardi's ideal free-agent WR pickup for Ravens

Associated Press

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died in an apparent drowning accident near his home in Brazil, authorities said Thursday. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, police officials told local media. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.