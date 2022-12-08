Giardi: Zonovan Knight's 'Bam' nickname 'was never connected to football'
NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight's 'Bam' nickname 'was never connected to football'.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight's 'Bam' nickname 'was never connected to football'.
The 2022 World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with each of the eight remaining teams just three wins away from lifting the trophy and being crowned world champions.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Here are the Jackson State football players that have entered the transfer portal. The list will be updated.
For more than three decades, Rob Glass has made a living being the tough enforcer and developer of college football players. His impact is immense.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
As part of USA TODAY Sports' annual review of assistant coaches' compensation, here's a look at six who figure to be highly sought-after.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young. Tennessee's offense vs. K-State's defense. Underdogs TCU vs. Tulane. And that would be just Round 1 of a 12-team CFP.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Why a transfer portal-depleted roster can help Nick Saban, Alabama football roster reset in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
Four Heisman Trophy finalists will head to New York and one will win college football's top individual award. A look at the case for each candidates.
Baker Mayfield‘s whirlwind week could see him start on Thursday night for a team he just joined. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that he was leaning toward having Mayfield being active on Thursday night. That’s in part due to the health of backup quarterback John Wolford, who is questionable with a [more]
On Tuesday, ESPN.com pushed the notion (likely planted by agent Don Yee) that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back on the field in as soon as seven weeks. On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Garoppolo won’t be playing in seven weeks. “At best-case scenario, not to play football, seven-to-eight weeks, but [more]