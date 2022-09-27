Giardi, Wyche: Top storylines to monitor ahead of Bills-Ravens in Week 4
NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Steve Wyche: Top storylines to monitor ahead of Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
A fourth-quarter punt by the Dolphins' Thomas Morstead turned into a viral moment. But Miami's special teams coach Danny Crossman is still not amused.
The Houston Texans' passing offense is quite puzzling after three weeks into the 2022 season.
Sports fandom can boost our self-image — but also really wreck our moods.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Cook had 17 carries for a season-high 96 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but on a first-down run near midfield he ran into the back of his left guard Ezra Cleveland and had the ball fly out of his arms and recovered by the Lions. Whether Cook was hurt in the collision or in the pile during the scrum for the fumble was unclear, but he immediately grabbed his left arm in pain and jogged off the field for further examination.
The Patriots have mostly disappointed through three games, but cornerback Jonathan Jones has played lights out. In fact, he ranks among the best players at his position entering Week 4, per Pro Football Focus.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
When the Cowboys signed Jason Peters early this month, the thought was that he’d give them another option at left tackle in the event first-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t up to the job right off the bat. Peters saw his first action since signing with Dallas on Monday night and it did not come in [more]
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.