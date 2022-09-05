Giardi: Why Lamar Jackson's poised for 'a monster year' in 2022
NFL Network's Mike Giardi on why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised for 'a monster year' in 2022.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi on why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised for 'a monster year' in 2022.
Rhamondre Stevenson may be in line for a bigger role.
The Bears got some good news on the injury front as Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. all returned to practice Monday.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
LSU football made a fiery entrance into the Superdome and then Brian Kelly's debut against Florida State went up in smoke.
AFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
NFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
With the start of the 2022 NFL season just days away, Peter King shares his predictions for MVP, Super Bowl LVII and more.
Alabama and Georgia rolled to open the 2022 college football season. Brian Kelly, um, did not. Here's our updated SEC power rankings after Week 1.
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently revealed a stunning failure to realize that Football Is Business, Fam by explaining that he didn’t ask to be released because he doesn’t like to ruffle feathers. Doesn’t like to ruffle feathers? The team ruffled the hell out of them feathers by investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in [more]
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Why is linebacker Dont'a Hightower's locker still up in the Patriots' locker room?
Here's how NFL players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring fantasy format.
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams play Thursday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11