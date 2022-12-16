Giardi on weather conditions for Dolphins-Bills: 'Going to be brutal'
NFL Media's Mike Giardi previews Saturday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts and Vikings in Week 15.
Thirteen days ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known backup quarterback. A rookie who wasn’t supposed to see the field, this year and possibly ever. Now, Brock Purdy is the toast of the league. Three games. Three wins. Over the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, and the Seahawks. And a division title. While the 49ers have a stellar [more]
The 7-7 Seahawks will be fighting for a wild-card berth without one of their best offensive players. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the 21-13 loss to the 49ers that receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger during the team’s final drive of the night. Lockett, Carroll added, could be out for the rest [more]
The second-year LB is up to six sacks on the year.
Bobby Wagner is looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers again and explains what makes every game like a chess match
Here’s what happened in court.
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants [more]
Last week, one of the reasons Denver was able to get back into its game against Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes‘ three interceptions. Mahomes was frustrated with himself after the game for some of the decisions he made. That feeling apparently lingered into the practice week, with the Chiefs getting ready to face the one-win [more]
Info on the officiating crew for Bengals vs. Buccaneers.
#Bills vs. #Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15's game:
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.
Week 15 on Sunday Night Football features a crucial NFC East matchup between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here
From 2017-2018, Vance Joseph was the Broncos head coach. He succeeded Gary Kubiak, who’d won Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season and went 9-7 in 2017. But the Broncos were floundering without a franchise quarterback to succeed Peyton Manning. They started Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch in Joseph’s first year before [more]
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Now that the Eagles are the first team to clinch a playoff spot, here's a ranking of the teams that can ruin their season.