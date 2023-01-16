Giardi: Tre'Davious White looked 'more like himself' since returning from ACL injury
NFL Network's Mike Giardi on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White looked "more like himself" since returning from ACL injury.
The Panthers are looking at defensive coordinator candidates while they look for a new head coach and they’d like to talk to one from a divisional rival. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Richard joined the Saints staff [more]
#Bills' Josh Allen on Morse defending him: 'I love him'
Updates on injuries from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
What will Matt Patricia be up to in 2023?
The Buffalo Bills will host their divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who would have had a chance for a higher seed if their Week 17 game wasnt canceled.
From @jzulgad: The Vikings' early exit isn't on anyone but themselves