Giardi: Titans have a 'real interest' in J.J. Watt
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares the Tennessee Titans' interest in free agent defensive end J.J. Watt. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares the Tennessee Titans' interest in free agent defensive end J.J. Watt. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The softball star's acrobatic play earned her viral acclaim that was "pretty cool," she said.
The Colts are reportedly not budging on their trade offer for Carson Wentz as the standoff continues. By Dave Zangaro
Check out some of the big surprises in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
Alexis Ohanian is her biggest cheerleader.
Ayesha Curry clapped back at a fan that called her a hypocrite following her latest Instagram post.
Rafa Nadal shrugged off his derailed bid for the Grand Slam record with a pledge to keep "fighting" but the Spaniard leaves the Australian Open with familiar regrets after bowing out to a rising talent on Wednesday. World number two Nadal appeared set to cruise into the last four at Melbourne Park but was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by Stefanos Tsitsipas, an opponent he destroyed in the 2019 semi-finals. The 34-year-old has now lost in the quarter-finals two years running, having been outplayed by eventual finalist Dominic Thiem last year.
It sounds like the Carson Wentz trade talks are starting to take shape, except... not yet, for some reason. By Adam Hermann
Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson is one of this offseason's prized free agents. Here's where Pro Football Focus thinks he'll sign.
"It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."
Richard Sherman has long been preparing to become a free agent in March, saying back in December that it might take a “miracle” for him to return to the 49ers for 2021. That doesn’t seem to be coming. Sherman’s had a conversation with head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch, and said it [more]
The Bruins will travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend to battle the Flyers and the elements, and the outdoor rink for Sunday's game looks pretty awesome.
The Red Sox are not trotting out a championship contender in 2021, far from it. So how exactly do they still have the second-highest payroll in baseball? Our John Tomase breaks down the investments.
Williams and Osaka will face off during normal waking hours in an Australian Open semifinals that's been described as a Brady-Mahomes-like showdown.
The Super Bowl continues to create a stream of comments and analysis, much of which is coming from the people involved in the case. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, the player for whom I would have voted for MVP, appeared on FS1’s Undisputed to discuss the game. Shannon Sharpe asked White whether he was surprised by [more]
Chaim Bloom reportedly is close to a trade with his former club that would net the Red Sox two prospects from the Rays' system.
Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies.
Steve Kerr has seen insane runs from Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. But the current run the Warriors star is on is unlike anything Kerr has ever seen.
Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start from the pole position with Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford sharing […]
Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. raised a few eyebrows with his Twitter activity Tuesday night ... and gave Celtics fans a faint glimmer of hope.
McDowell's car suffered damage in the 16-car crash that happened on lap 15 of Sunday's race. Was that damage a benefit?