Giardi: 'There's an accountability issue' with Jets right now
NFL Network's Mike Giardi says "There's an accountability issue" with the New York Jets right now.
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the rogue factor that could keep him team out of the playoffs. Whether he thinks so or not.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
