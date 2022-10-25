Giardi: Stats suggested Mac Jones would have 'regression' in Year 2 as Patriots QB
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares that stats suggested quarterback Mac Jones would have 'regression' in Year 2 as the New England Patriots quarterback.
The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL's best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday. Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.
A familiar face returns to South Florida.
A reporter filmed a pair of NFL officials apparently asking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans to write on something after Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sings his praise for Matt Eberflus after the Bears stomped on the Patriots on Monday night.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
Harsh words from a former New England Patriots defensive player
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
The Cowboys needed to shore up their 20th ranked run defense, which gives up 4.4 yards per carry, for a possible stretch run for the playoffs.
The 49ers fell to 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are beginning to point fingers. That brings us to this weeks edition of 49ers Overreactions . . .
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
