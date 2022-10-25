Giardi: Stats suggested Mac Jones would have 'regression' in Year 2 as Patriots QB

The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL's best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday. Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.