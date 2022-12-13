Giardi: Slot WR spot continues to be Achilles' heel for Bills
NFL Network's Mike Giardi explains how the slot wide receiver spot continues to be the Achilles' heel for the Buffalo Bills on offense.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi explains how the slot wide receiver spot continues to be the Achilles' heel for the Buffalo Bills on offense.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach.
Leach died at the age of 61 after complications from a heart issue.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Here's a look at what tickets for the Peach Bowl are going for on the resale market.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Here's what people think of the Boilermakers' decision to hire Ryan Walters away from the Illinois coaching staff.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score updates as Alvarez doubles lead after Messi penalty
Teams like the Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him. he has a torn ACL.