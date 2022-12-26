Giardi, Ross: Top storylines for Bills-Bengals 'MNF' duel in Week 17
NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Marc Ross share the top storylines for Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals 'MNF' duel in Week 17.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Marc Ross share the top storylines for Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals 'MNF' duel in Week 17.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Bears:
With Jaycee Horn on the mend, the Panthers are bringing in their old friend Josh Norman for a workout on Monday.
There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season and a lot is still left to be decided in the AFC and NFC playoff races.
Oday Aboushi has been suspended for 1 game for an incident with Randy Gregory following the Rams' win over the Broncos on Sunday.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Baker Mayfield is playing better than even Sean McVay expected
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.