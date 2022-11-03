Giardi: Rhamondre Stevenson's yards-after-contract numbers are insane in 2022
NFL Network's Mike Giardi says New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's yards-after-contract numbers are insane in 2022.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams.
Brandin Cooks reportedly isnt expected to be released by the Texans despite voicing frustrations on Twitter and missing Thursday Night Football.
NFL Network did a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the results will not please fans of the Patriots, to say the least.
NFL schedule makers have the power to move Sunday-scheduled games in and out of NBCs Sunday Night Football slot during certain weeks of the regular season.
Six drug companies are now developing RSV vaccines or antibodies, suggesting this year could be the last without adequate tools to fight the virus.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Lane Kiffin says he's "extremely happy" at Ole Miss. That doesn't mean Auburn won't shoot its shot. But what if AU needs to look elsewhere?
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]
One of the Big Ten's top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight. The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Joel Klatt was not happy with the number of SEC teams in the top 10.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Our analysts reveal their Week 9 bold predictions, including three fringe players set to produce for fantasy managers needing a boost.