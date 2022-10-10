Giardi: Rhamondre Stevenson unlike any Patriots RB 'since Corey Dillon in his prime'

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas defense has done a little more each week during Cooper Rush's four-game winning streak filling in for injured quarterback Dak Prescott. Now the Cowboys have to slow Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an early NFC East showdown, with Prescott's return creeping ever so closer. It's too early to tell if the star QB's recovery from a fractured right thumb will be far enough along by Sunday night at the Eagles (5-0).