Giardi reveals potential Orlando Brown Jr. trade compensation

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was a sound bite machine during his media availability on Friday. From being excited about having Mets fans back in the stands because 'hearing them go bonkers...I'm addicted to it,' to uniting the five boroughs of NYC and having a massive block party when the Mets win the World Series, and warning deadened baseballs that when he hits their sweet spot there's no chance for them to stay in the park. Pete also explained why he deactivated his social media accounts because he wants to appreciate every single day and live in real life.