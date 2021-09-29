Giardi reveals average ticket price for Bucs-Patriots on 'SNF'
NFL Network's Mike Giardi reveals average ticket price for Bucs-Patriots on Sunday Night Football. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
5 potential trade partners for Colts RB Marlon Mack.
Dan Orlovsky described Matt Nagy's game plan for Bears rookie Justin Fields as "either negligence or intentional."
During his appearance on 1310 The Ticket, Troy Aikman said Panthers QB Sam Darnold was not happy when he first learned of his trade from the Jets.
The New England Patriots had four running backs, two defensive backs and a wide receiver in for free-agent workouts on Tuesday.
The three-time Super Bowl champ sees similarities between the current Cowboys offense and his multifaceted units of the '90s. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.
Seth Wickersham's new book details a scene at the 2008 league meetings where Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and ex-Jets head coach Eric Mangini nearly got into a fistfight.
Following C.J. Hendersons trade from the Jaguars to the Panthers, heres 10 players who could be shopped before the NFL trade deadline.
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines and highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas
The great mystery of Super Bowl LII, one of the best Super Bowls of all-time, has finally been given a suitable answer. By Adam Hermann